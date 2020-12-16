Newcastle United's 2013/14 squad - Where are they now?

Steve Bruce has guided Newcastle United to their best start to a Premier League campaign since the 2013/14 season under Alan Pardew.

Despite a strong number of fans continuing to express their displeasure towards him, he continues to get results and also has the Magpies in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford.

The squad under Pardew was a largely talented one which played good attacking football but did struggle at the back for large patches.

A lot of the players are still playing in top leagues across the globe with others taking a step down recently but where are the members of the 2013/14 squad that made such a promising start to the season.

Tim Krul

Currently out injured but before that, Krul had worked his way back into the Netherlands squad while plying his trade for Norwich City. An ever-present for the Canaries during their Championship-winning campaign and their most recent relegation.

Since leaving Newcastle he joined Brighton & Hove Albion but was only a backup keeper, moving to Norwich in 2018 he’s made 95 appearances and proving to people he’s still a top-class shot-stopper.

Mathieu Debuchy

A dream move to Arsenal was hampered by ankle ligament damage, shoulder operations and hamstring problems were what seemed like the end for Debuchy.

However, he has rediscovered his form back in France playing for AS Saint-Etienne, briefly alongside former Magpie Remy Cabella.

During his first six months back in France, Debuchy almost got back in the French national team as he was placed on standby for the 2018 World Cup, despite not featuring since 2015.

Debuchy signed a three-year deal in June 2018 after impressing on an initial six-month contract.

Mike Williamson

‘Iron Mike’ certainly split opinions on Tyneside but it was impossible to question his effort which he has taken into management. He currently has Gateshead of the cusp of the playoffs and making a push for the National League.

Having made 61 appearances for the non-league side before becoming player-manager, Williamson is certainly a fan favourite for his playing style both on the pitch and from the dugout.

Fabricio Coloccini

It could be the end of the road for the former Newcastle captain who looks set to hang up his boots at the end of San Lorenzo’s campaign. Having been desperate for a move back to Argentina for several years, Coloccini got his wish in 2016.

After a good start to his homecoming at his boyhood club, things turned sour as age caught up with Coloccini and it seems his legs may have finally had their last match with the defender set to turn 39 in January.

Davide Santon

Santon will be 30-years old in a few weeks, showing just how quickly time goes by from when he arrived on Tyneside as a young 21-year old.

Having returned to Inter Milan he experienced mixed fortunes before making the switch to the capital and signing for Roma where he still plays now.

However, he did come close to signing for West Ham United and Sunderland with both moves collapsing due to Santon failing medicals on both occasions.

Moussa Sissoko

After countless transfer windows of demanding a move away and numerous interviews declaring his desire to leave Tyneside, Sissoko got a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder has been in London for four years now, amassing 126 appearances and is a regular under Jose Mourinho for his strength and ability to last 90 minutes giving 100%.

He divided opinion at Newcastle and has done the same with Spurs fans. He offers very little going forward and appears to drift through a lot of games but never loses his place, so he must be doing something right.

Cheick Tiote

A monster of a player who had no limits on the pitch, constantly giving his all no matter the score or opposition. 139 appearances and one truly stunning goal against Arsenal in that famous 4-4 draw.

Having joined Newcastle as an unknown but left as a fan favourite who did everything Newcastle fans ask of their players, give 100% every game.

Having left for Beijing Enterprise in 2017, Tiote played in 11 of their 12 matches before tragically suffering a cardiac arrest during training which sadly took his life.

His number 27 was retired by the Chinese side and his infectious smile, footballing ability and attitude on the pitch will never be forgotten by Newcastle fans.

Vurnon Anita

Anita was a managers dream with his willingness to play in many different positions which included left/right-back, centre midfielder and as a winger.

He wasn’t offered a new deal at the end of the 2016/17 campaign which saw him sign for Leeds United which didn’t go well for the former Dutch international seeing his contract terminated mutually in September 2019.

He then joined CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria making three appearances before Covid-19 cut the season short and cancelling his contract before the resumption of the season in June.

Now back in the Netherlands playing for RKC Waalwijk who currently sit 12th in the Eredivise with Anita making just one appearance so far.

Yohan Gouffran

Gouffran seemed to spend a prolonged time on Tyneside despite some uninspiring seasons. However, under Rafa Benitez he was a key player and was offered a new deal, only to reject it and move to Turkey and it’s been an interesting journey since then.

He joined Goztepe S.K. in 2017 managing just two goals in 46 appearances, unsurprisingly not earning a new deal.

Gouffran then joined Ararat-Armenia in February this year and won the Armenian Premier League, making 13 appearances.

Ararat-Armenia were only founded in 2017 and have won the league two seasons in a row.

Loic Remy

A striker with some of the bets finishing seen at Newcastle since Alan Shearer, but was always eyeing up his next move to improve his bank balance, which was proved the season before as he joined QPR who were bottom of the league instead of the Magpies.

Since the end of his loan spell on Tyneside, Remy has turned out for: Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Las Palmas, Getafe, Lille and now Caykur Rizespor having managed just 36 goals since the end of the 2013/14 season.

Caykur Rizespor are currently 13th in the Turkish Super Lig having won just four games this campaign, a career which could’ve been much more.

Papiss Cisse

Was never able to recreate his form of the 2012/13 season after joining in January, but 44 goals in 131 appearances isn’t a record to turn your nose up at.

Since leaving in 2016, Cisse has played for Shandong Luneng, Alanyaspor and currently Fenerbache despite now being 35-years old.

Sadly, the most notable thing in Cisse’s post-Newcastle career is he was involved in a coach crash while at Alanyaspor in 2019, which sadly killed teammate Josef Sural and Cisse only suffering minor injuries.

Honourable mentions

Luuk De Jong

Signed on loan in January to help with Newcastle’s struggles in front of goal if Remy wasn’t on form. Did the complete opposite by not managing a single goal in 12 appearances and seemed out of his depth.

De Jong has since won the Eredivise three times, the Johan Cruyff Shield twice as well as the Europa League which nobody saw coming after his stint in the Premier League.

Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa

Arriving as the captain of Montpellier but was never one of Pardew’s trusted defenders after playing him out of position at full-back most of the time.

One season was enough for the Frenchman who moved to Roma for one season before returning to France with Lyon. After five years he saw his contract expire and is currently a free agent.

Shola Ameobi

Ameobi became a sort of journeyman after leaving his boyhood club in 2014 turning out for Gaziantep BB, Crystal Palace, Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town and Notts County.

He managed 17 goals during his time at those clubs and now finds himself back at Newcastle as the club’s first-ever loan manager.

Hatem Ben Arfa

A magician on the ball, Ben Arfa could do the unthinkable and make it seem effortless with his quick feet and low centre of gravity and he has had an indifferent time since being pushed out the door by Pardew in 2015.

The winger joined Bruce on loan at Hull City during the 2014/15 season before joining Nice on a free transfer in 2015 with his performances attracting the interest of many top clubs.

He ended up signing for Paris Saint Germain which saw him win the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions.

Once again, he was shunned to one side and remained in France, this time playing for Rennes winning the Coupe de France but has seen his career fizzle out slightly since then having played five times for Valladolid and now turning out for Bordeaux.