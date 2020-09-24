Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Predicted starting line-up

Steve Bruce has plenty decisions to make for his sides trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Newcastle were second best from the first whistle in the 3-0 defeat to Brighton which suggests that Bruce will switch things up for Spurs.

In addition to this, United's 7-0 win over Morecambe in midweek will give the manager food for thought with Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy and Joelinton all giving a good case for why they should be involved from the start.

The Opposition

Spurs have a had hectic start to the season with their involvement in this season's Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's side won 3-1 in North Macedonia on Thursday but their fixture congestion worries were eased by the postponement of their Carabao Cup game with Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

Talisman Harry Kane played just over half an hour in North Macedonia so unfortunately for Magpies fans he will likely be fully fit and fresh ahead of tomorrow's clash.

Heung-Min Son has been in fine form for Spurs of late. He netted four in their 5-2 win over Southampton and also scored in midweek in the Europa League.

Mourinho's men got the better of Newcastle last time the clubs met, goals from Son and Kane wrapped up a 3-1 win at St. James' Park but the last time the sides met in London, Joelinton got the only goal of the game to give Steve Bruce's side an impressive win away from home.

Spurs have been boosted by the recent signings of Sergio Reguillon and Gareth Bale but neither are likely to feature against United.

Ex-Newcastle man Moussa Sissoko could be in line for a starting role against his former employers.

Predicted Line-up: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas, Kane, Son.

Tactics and Formation

After last weeks battering from Brighton, Steve Bruce will surely drop the 4-4-2 system in favour of a 4-2-3-1 like system similar to the one utilised in midweek against Morecambe.

He will have to shuffle the pack at the back with Jamal Lewis unlikely to be available following an eye injury picked up as a result of a challenge from Yves Bissouma.

Emil Krafth could come in at right back with Javier Manquillo filling in at left back.

Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden will likely be the two central midfielders in Bruce's team but they will need a much improved performance if United have any chance of getting anything from the game.

Bruce also has the option of using Jeff Hendrick in this role but I expect him to drop to the bench for tomorrow's game.

It was a day to forget for Allan Saint-Maximin against Brighton with the pacer winger giving away a penalty and limping off the pitch in the first half. It is unlikely that he will be risked for this game which could make way for Ryan Fraser to make his first league start for the Magpies.

Almiron is yet to start in a Premier League game this season but he was done enough in the minutes he's played to earn his place back in the starting 11, he should replace Andy Carroll in the side.

Joelinton could return to the starting 11, playing as part of the three just off the striker but he will face competition from Jacob Murphy.

Callum Wilson will lead the line for the Magpies as he looks for his second goal for his new club.

Predicted Line-up: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Prediction

It will not be an easy game for Newcastle travelling to Spurs with the hosts very much favourites.

The Magpies may have more of a chance because of the hosts' busy schedule early on in the season.

I predict Spurs to just have too much for Steve Bruce's side and take three points with a 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.