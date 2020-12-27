The five key quotes from Nuno Espirito Santo's post-Spurs press conference

Wolverhampton Wanderers clinched a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the Molineux in the Premier League.

Tanguy Ndombele put Spurs ahead inside the first minute as he beat Rui Patricio from outside the box with a shot that was more or less down the centre of the goal.

Romain Saiss rose highest in the 86th minute to score a header to bring Wolves back level as they earned a thoroughly deserved point.

Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo spoke to the media following his sides draw.

On the match and going behind early

Wolves went behind after only 57 seconds tonight as Ndombele rifled in a shot from the edge of the box, but Nuno's boys responded very well to going behind, and they never gave up.

The reaction was brilliant and in the end, Wolves will potentially feel hard done by with only coming away with a point.

“It’s a learning process. Sometimes you cannot expect how things happen in the first minute. We demand focus and demand being alert. We know how games are going with the situation without fans, the edge is not there, many games with early goals.

“It happens to you and you have to react. After that, I think we stayed in the game and performed well. We combined, we defended, we reacted to the loss of the ball and we had good chances.”

On his sides desire and fitness levels

Wolves under Nuno have become known for their late strokes of brilliance in football matches, and tonight was no different as Saiss scored the equaliser in the 86th minute.

Since that start of last season, Espirito Santo's side have scored the most amount goals in the final 15 minutes of games, 65 to be exact, out of any other club in the league.

"It is a mix of things, not just to do with fitness. It has a lot to do with the belief and the spirit of the boys, but it doesn't take away that today was very hard on them."

"After we conceded in the first minute, every action from our players was very intense, we were very aggressive and we were aways trying to reduce the spaces that the Tottenham players had, and beside the fitness that requires a big heart."

His teams ability to find solutions without Raúl

Since picking up a nasty injury against Arsenal due to a clash of heads with David Luiz a few weeks ago, Raúl Jimenez has been on the sidelines and will be for the considerable future.

Wolves have shown tonight and over the previous few games, most notably the win against Chelsea, that they do have some goal scoring options. Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence have been Wolves' most dangerous players along with Fabio Silva and Adama Traore, but many still feel that Wolves are lacking that threat in front of goal.

"They did well [the players], but it is up to us to improve them and it is up to the team to find solutions, and try and find the goal, something that usually Raúl gives us. Everybody has to step in and contribute to that"

On the development of Pedro Neto

Neto has come on a lot over the last year and has now become Wolves' ready-made replacement for Diogo Jota.

"He is playing, every game, and he is working very hard. He joined us last season, and even last season he started some games towards the end of the season."

"The competition of the Premier League, how hard it is, especially for offensive players, players who like to dribble and go 1v1's, it is very physical, but I think he is reading his actions better as time goes by."

"He is doing good work, but we expect them to sustain and also improve some aspects of his game that really has to improve. He has ability and he is versatile and he can play both sides, but the actions have to be more accurate when he changes sides."

Looking forward to Manchester United

There are just over 48 hours between the kick-off against Tottenham Hotspur and the kick-off at Old Trafford against Manchester United, which is very tough on the Wolves players, both mentally and physically.

Espirito Santo believes that the schedule is very hard on everybody at the club, having to play two extremely tough matches back to back with such a short break.

He said: "We do not have much time to recover. This is what we are doing now, this is the cycle and the moment to recover well. Tomorrow we need to prepare for the game and then we need to compete at Old Trafford."

"It's going to be very tough, but the signs are good. We need to see the assessment of all the players and then we will decide who we're going to start with."