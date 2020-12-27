Wolves 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur- Late Saiss header rescues points for Wanderers

A late Romain Saiss header salvaged a point for Wolverhampton Wanderers at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs broke the deadlock inside the opening minute following a sweet Tanguy Ndombele strike and despite failing to really test Hugo Lloris in goal, one chance proved to be enough as the Wanderers managed to secure a 1-1 draw through Romain Saiss.

This result meant that the hosts, after 16 games, remain in 11th position, whilst for Jose Mourinho's side, it means that they sat in fifth place only a single point adrift of the Champions League spots.

Story of the match

The visitors made a lightning start to the encounter when Heung Min Son latched on to a Ben Davies long ball, but his low shot from a tight angle was blocked by the legs of Rui Patricio.

From the resulting corner kick, the ball fell to Davies who teed up Ndombele on the edge of the box and his first time drilled effort fired past Patricio and into the back of the net.

The hosts responded relatively well to going behind and created their first opening when Adama Traore found Daniel Podence in space, but his low effort was tame and was easily held by Lloris.

Two minutes later Sergio Reguilon went close to doubling the visitor's advantage when he met Ndombele's cross from the right, but his glancing header floated narrowly wide of the left-hand post.

On the 21st minute mark, Ndombele's decent start to the encounter continued when from inside his own half he went on an individual run before finding Reguillon on the left-hand side, but his driven effort was straight at Patricio.

Youngster Fabio Silva had a golden chance to level up the affair a few minutes before the half an hour mark when a low cross from Nelson Semedo found the forward unmarked inside the area, but his first time lashed strike could only find the side netting.

Five minutes before the interval the Wanderers had another opportunity to equalise when an Adama Traore cross from the right was headed clear as far as Podence but his half volley was well held down low by Lloris.

Almost immediately after the restart, the hosts had a big penalty claim after Silva tumbled over under a challenge from Eric Dier inside the area, but the referee waved away the appeals.

With 24 minutes remaining, Pedro Neto found Ruben Neves from just outside of the area but his curling effort flew over Lloris' crossbar.

Neves had another effort with only ten minutes left on the clock, but it was speculative as it landed straight into the arms of Lloris, as it seemed that the game was going to fizzle away from the hosts.

Although, with 86 minutes played Nuno Espirito Santo's side rescued a point when Saiss was found unmarked at the near post by a corner from the right-hand side and he managed to flick his header past the helpless Lloris and into the bottom left-hand corner.

Then with only a minute of stoppage time remaining Silva should have won it when he latched on to cross from deep, but he could only direct his header into the ground and then into the arms of Lloris.

Good response from Wolves

Despite making a disastrous start to the game after conceding so early on, the Wanderers managed to find a rhythm into the game without really particularly in the second looking open to the counter-attack from Spurs.

Even though they did not create too much in terms of clear-cut opportunities they did keep pushing and pegging Spurs back and when the chance came they were clinical and they took it.

In the second period despite applying pressure to the visitors in particular late on, the hosts maintained their defensive organisation and shape as the in-form Harry Kane and Son were limited to very little space in dangerous areas.

Spurs struggle to hold on to late leads.

Saiss’s late equaliser confirmed that Spurs have now dropped nine points in the last ten minutes of games in the Premier League so far this season which is more than any other side.

These dropped points have come at home to Newcastle United and West Ham United and on the road to Crystal Palace, Liverpool and now the Pack.

This is something that Mourinho will simply want to cut out of their game as if he wants his side to succeed and perform at the top level they must learn to hold on to leads and to see games out- something in which he was considered to be an expert in during his title season winning seasons with Chelsea.

To help with this a new recruit in the defensive area may be something that needs to be considered when the transfer window opens back up in January.

Star Player- Tanguy Ndombele

Before being substituted in the 70th minute, Ndombele was dominating the midfield battle for the visitors as he was strong and composed on the ball as rarely was caught dispossessed.

Also, he was heavily involved in the majority of Spurs' clear cut opportunities particularly in the first half, and his crosses and quick bursts into the box caused problems for the centre back partnership of Conor Coady and Saiss.