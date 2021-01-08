Boreham Wood vs Millwall preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line ups, ones to watch & managers thoughts

For the first time in the history of Boreham Wood football club, they will participate in the third round of the FA Cup.

As all non-league clubs have to go through qualifying rounds in the cup, Boreham Wood started their journey by defeating Wimborne Town 2-0 in the fourth qualifying round.

In the first round they faced football league opposition in Southend United, who they defeated via a penalty shootout, after an extraordinary game which ended 3-3 in real time, it ended 4-3 to the Wood on penalties.

The second round draw gave Boreham Wood a fantastic opportunity in playing in the third round as they faced Isthmian League North side Canvey Island, who they strolled past 3-0.

Millwall are unfortunate not to have an FA Cup trophy to their name, as they've just fell short at the final hurdle in previous years.

In 2004, they were defeated in the final to Manchester United three goals to nil, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud Van Nistlerooy were on the scoresheet that day.

In recent years, they've reached the quarter final in 2017 and 2019, as they've been named as the FA Cup 'giant killers' seeing off premier league sides such as Everton, Leicester, as well as Bournemouth and Watford at the time.

Last season, they were defeated in the fourth round to Premier league side Sheffield United.

Team news

Boreham Wood's new signing Junior Morias, who joined the club on loan from St Mirren on Wednesday, is unlikely to feature this weekend.

Experienced FA Cup forward Matt Rhead looks to lead the line alongside Kabongo Tshimanga for the Wood, as Rhead played a big part in Lincoln City's cup run back in 2017, where they reached the quarter finals.

For Millwall, youngsters such as Hayden Muller and Tyler Burey are expected to feature.

Danny McNamara returned from his loan spell at St Johnstone earlier this week and may start. Whilst, Kenneth Zohore, Troy Parrott, Ryan Woods and Scott Malone - have all been given permission to play by their parent clubs.

Predicted lineups

Boreham Wood XI:

Ashmore; Smith, Fyfield, Ilesanmi, Whitely, Murtagh, Mafuta, Champion, Mingoia; Tshimanga, Rhead.

Millwall XI:

Bialkowski, Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Ferguson, Thompson, Woods, Burey, Wallace, Parrott, Zohore.

Ones to watch

Tshimanga will certainly be the man to watch out for in the lunchtime kick-off this weekend. The 23 year-old has been an exciting prospect since joining Boreham Wood back in 2019. He has five goals in 13 games so far in the national league this season.

He's also come up with a goal in each of the three FA Cup games so far this season.

Jed Wallace will be looking to go on another cup run with Millwall as he's been part of the teams success in recent years, since officially joining the Lions back in 2017.

He's played a big part for Millwall again this season, as he's currently their top goalscorer on six goals in the league. If he starts tomorrow, he will more than likely be the danger man for Millwall.

Previous meetings

This is the first time the two sides have faced off against each other.

How to watch

The game will be shown live for BT customers on BT Sport Extra 3 in a 12pm kick-off.

Managers thoughts

Luke Garrard has spent 15 years working his way through the ranks at Boreham Wood and on Saturday, he will lead the club in their first ever FA Cup third-round match.

His said: “We’re daring to dream. We have that pack mentality of ensuring there’s everyone on board making the boat go faster. Millwall will know they’re in for a tough fixture tomorrow and we’ll do our utmost to get into the fourth round.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett isn't taking the National league side lightly, he said: “I think it’s quite simple. If you’re a lower-league team playing against a team in leagues above, you have to have two things.

“You have to make sure you perform to your maximum and you have to hope that the opposition don’t have the right mentality stepping down playing against a team lower down the football pyramid.

“Whenever I’ve faced lower-league opposition with Championship teams it’s always the same message. If your mentality is spot on then the game should take care of itself. If your mentality is anything other than spot on then you’re in for a tough afternoon."​​​​​​​

