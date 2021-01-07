Manchester United predicted lineup to face Watford in the FA Cup 3rd round

Manchester United enter their FA Cup tie against Watford having playing 6 games in 17 days. The most recent their Carabao Cup Semi Final clash against rivals Manchester City on Wednesday.

The welcomed change in competition will give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the perfect opportunity to rest some of his key players who have played a lot of minutes over the festive period and to give game time to others who haven't played.

Here is how United could line out against Watford.

GK- Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is expected to start in goal with Ole continuing to give the Englishman minutes in cup competitions this season.

RB- Axel Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe is likely to come in at right back to give the ever- present Aaron Wan-Bissaka a rest with him playing 90 minutes against City on Wednesday.

CB- Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly was one of the standout performers in their 2-1 home win over Aston Villa and is arguably one of the best centre backs in the squad when fully fit. Bailly is still working his way back to full fitness after being out through injury for a long period and this could be the perfect game to give the centre back more minutes under his belt.

CB- Harry Maguire

Captain Harry Maguire has been criticised for his performances this season but his performances of late are vastly improved and with Victor Lindelof only returning from a back injury on Wednesday Ole will be cautious to play Lindelof twice in a week.

LB- Brandon Williams

​​​​​​​Brandon Williams has struggled with game time this season falling behind Luke Shaw and new signing Alex Telles in the pecking order. An FA Cup third round tie would be perfect to give the teenager some much needed game time. With that being said Shaw has been first choice in the Premier League of late ahead of Telles leaving the Brazilian with limited minutes so Ole could choose to give his new signing a run out in the cup.

CM- Nemanja Matic

​​​​​​​Nemanja Matic has fallen behind Fred and Scott McTominay this season and with the pair needing a rest after the amount of games they have played over Christmas Matic will be able to play the holding role in the centre of Midfield.

CM- Donny Van De Beek

​​​​​​​Van De Beek has had a difficult start to his Man United career with very little first team opportunities with both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba preferred in midfield. But with Pogba and Fernandes in desperate need of a rest this could be the perfect opportunity to showcase his talent.

CM- Juan Mata

Juan Mata has struggled for minutes in the Premier League this season and at the age of 32 he has found his game time reduced with cup competitions being his main source of game time.

LW-Daniel James

​​​​​​​Like Juan Mata, Dan James has fallen down the pecking order at United this season with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all preferred to the winger. James did make an impact coming off the bench to score against Leeds United in their 6-2 home Premier League win in December. James will be looking to have the same impact from the start this weekend.

RW- Mason Greenwood

19 year old Mason Greenwood may not have displayed the same goalscoring form of last season but given half a chance in the opposition box the young man will take his chance. He has had reduced minutes this season with Ole favouring playing Rashford and Martial ahead of him. But an FA Cup tie against lesser opposition could be the chance he needs to kick start his goalscoring form again.

ST- Anthony Martial

​​​​​​​Anthony Martial looks set to lead the line against Watford with Edinson Cavani still having 1 game remaining of his 3 match suspension. Rashford could be an other option Ole looks at but with his recent involvement in many games including a full ninety minutes on Wednesday he could look to give him a rest this weekend.

​​​​​​​