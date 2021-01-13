Rob Holding: Top three moments

The January transfer window has been a busy one for Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal boss continues to build his preferred squad.

Arteta had eight senior centre-backs available to use at the start of the season but the offloading of players has begun. William Saliba has joined French club Nice on loan for the rest of the season while both Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi are linked with moves away from the Emirates.

However, the news has been more positive for Rob Holding. The Englishman signed a new long-term contract with the club, running until 2024 with an option for a further year.

Since joining the club from Bolton Wanderers in 2016, Holding has created some good moments to reminisce upon in the future.

The 2017 FA Cup Final: Holding vs Costa

In his first season for the club, Holding helped the Gunners reach the FA Cup final where they faced Chelsea. During the game, the defender often came up against Diego Costa, and he did not shy away from the challenge.

After one of the tackles, an image that Holding will never forget was created where he locked eyes with Costa as he pointed to his own head and spoke boldly towards the Spaniard.

Holding put on a brilliant display alongside former captain Per Mertesacker as they won the game 2-1.

This was the first of two FA Cups Holding has won with the club with the second coming in 2020 against the same opponents.

The perfect return from injury

In December 2018 Holding ruptured his knee ligaments during a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Over nine months later he made his return in an EFL Cup game as he started against Nottingham Forest.

The comeback was made sweeter for Holding as he was given the armband as Mesut Ozil was substituted off before a corner.

The game then peaked for the defender when his first-ever touch as Arsenal captain produced a goal and he celebrated with close teammates Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney.

The match finished at 5-0 and could not be more perfect as even Hector Bellerin, who suffered the same injury soon after Holding, also came on and grabbed himself an assist.

First game as captain

Earlier this season, Holding was rewarded for his good run of performances by captaining the side as a starter for the first time. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the game through injury and Arteta trusted Holding with the leadership role.

Although the game ended in defeat and Holding even scoring an own-goal, it was a solid performance from him and was a sign of things to come in his Arsenal career.

Since then, Holding has formed a strong partnership with Pablo Mari at the back which has helped Arsenal go on a four-game winning streak.