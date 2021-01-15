Leicester City vs Southampton: Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City host Southampton on Saturday evening with a win enough to move them up to second in the Premier League.

The Foxes comfortably beat Stoke City 4-0 in the FA Cup Third Round last time out and head into this game unbeaten in five games in all competitions.



Opponents Southampton are also on a good run with only one defeat in their last seven and an impressive 1-0 win against Liverpool in their most recent game.

Both sides are on form and will be looking for an important three points, with an exciting game expected at the King Power Stadium.

Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side sit in seventh and have stood out as one of the form teams in the Premier League. Southampton set up in a 4-4-2 system which has been extremely effective throughout the season.

Hasenhuttl has his team playing exciting, high tempo football and has sorted any defensive problems that plagued their previous campaign. The Saints have only conceded two goals in their last six games.

Alex McCarthy has claimed the number one spot and has made many key saves this season, putting in performances that have led to shouts for him to be called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad. McCarthy missed their win against Liverpool but is expected to start despite Fraser Forster’s clean sheet.

A common back four of Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, and Ryan Bertrand have excelled, with Jack Stephens also impressing ever since Vestergaard has been sidelined through injury.

Moussa Djenepo will also be absent meaning Stuart Armstrong and Theo Walcott are expected to start out wide. Captain and set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse will be a huge threat and will start central midfield with Ibrahima Diallo, who has started two of the last three games, with Oriol Romeu nursing a knock.

The biggest bit of team news regarding the Saints is that they will be without striker Danny Ings. Ings scored the winner against his former club last time out, but after testing positive for COVID-19, he is required to self-isolate. Che Adams and Shane Long may be Hasenhuttl’s preferred strike partnership for the game.

Predicted Line-Up:

McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Walcott; Adams, Long.

Leicester City

Leicester have seemed to settle with a 4-2-3-1 formation and have been performing well in the system.

Brendan Rodgers likes to switch between three and four at the back but is expected to stick with a four for Saturday’s game despite Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu being available for selection. Rodgers will begin to implement them in upcoming matches.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will make his 400th Foxes appearance this weekend. Schmeichel is an ever-present in Leicester's starting line-up.

A back four of James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, and Timothy Castagne is expected. Justin has arguably been the club's player of the season so far and has been superb whether it be at right-back, left-back, or at centre-back.

Wilfred Ndidi will partner Youri Tielemans in central midfield with James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, and Marc Albrighton ahead of them. Albrighton scored his first goal of the season against Stoke last week and has been a stand-out performer in recent games. The returning Cengiz Under or Ayoze Perez could start on the right, but Albrighton is expected to be preferred.

Jamie Vardy will lead the line as he continues his quest for a second consecutive Golden Boot. He has 11 goals so far this season as well as five assists, showing how key he is to this Foxes side.

Predicted Line-Up:

Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Prediction

Despite Southampton’s recent defensive record, Leicester are likely to break through with their in-form attacking force. The game is expected to be open and entertaining with both sides pushing for an important three points.

The opening goal will be key as it will allow one team to sit back and try and hold on to the lead. If the away side take the lead, the Foxes may struggle to break down a low block.

But the absence of Ings will make a big impact on the Saints' attack and this could be the difference between the two teams. If Leicester are to take the lead they are expected to win the game and survive late pressure from Hasenhuttl’s side.

Score Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Southampton