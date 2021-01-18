Mikel Arteta's post match quotes after victory over Newcastle United.

A brace from captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and another for young star Bukayo Saka, meant that Arsenal breezed past a disappointing Newcastle United side.

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, expressed how his side 'had complete control' of the game, and how is team change after the break:

The first half

"In the first half we took some time to break them down. We had some big chances, we didn't take them. But we had total control of the game, I don't think they had a single shot on target. "It was about keeping that structure right, to keep attacking them. We corrected a few things I think we could've done better, and then we produced the goal scoring moments."

The breakthrough came early on in the second half, with a left footed strike from low firing Aubameyang. The Spaniard spoke with relief and happiness as his main man appeared on the score sheet again:

"[Aubameyang] tried in the first half, but he didn't score. But he scored two today. It will be really good for his confidence. Overall I am really pleased."

The young stars

As well as applauding the Gabonese international, Arteta was in full praise of his Hale End graduates, Emile Smith-Rowe and Saka:

"They put a smile on my face. I know what they are capable of doing and they are developing really well. "That is a merit to them, their performances are extraordinary."

The Arsenal boss also touched on how the mixture of senior and young players bring freedom to his side:

"The mixture of energy, passion, and immaturity sometimes is good, as you don't play so tense. They have been doing really well."

The returning Partey

Arsenal's new boy, Thomas Partey, finally returned to the starting line up after injury. The Ghanaian has only played 365 minutes of Premier League football, however the midfielder has certainly caught the eye of his manager:

"I am really happy [with Partey]. He got better and better as the game went on. He was a big influence, he gives things that are different to any other player. "We have to protect him as he has missed a lot of football in the last few months. I was really happy with his performance."

Although the Mesut Ozil saga is finally coming to an end at Arsenal, after his transfer to Turkey giants Fenerbahçe, Arteta did not present his thoughts regarding the German's move away from the club:

"He is in Turkey now. There is still some paper work to do. When the deal is finalised we will make an announcement."

Tonight's win for the Gunners means that the North London side move into the top half of the table, currently sitting in 10th. After a revival of performances following their dreadful start to the campaign, Arsenal are now 6 points off of a potential European spot.

Next up for Arteta's side is a trip to either Southampton or Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round. Arsenal will continue to defend their title as holders, with a win propelling them closer to retaining the FA Cup.