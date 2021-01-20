Fulham vs Manchester United: Team News

United's 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday allowed Leicester's 2-0 win over Chelsea to move the Foxes to the league summit last night.

But three points for the Red Devils would see them reassert themselves at the top and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a near full strength squad to choose from for the game at Craven Cottage.

Team News

Fulham

Tonight's hosts will be boosted by the return of main man Aleksandar Mitrović, who returns to action following a hamstring injury, and loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was ineligible to play against his parent club Chelsea at the weekend.

However, Fulham will be without three key players. Bobby Decordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson are both suspended, while Terence Kongolo remains injured, meaning manager Scott Parker will have to shuffle the pack.

Manchester United

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may opt to rotate his squad with skipper Harry Maguire, full back Luke Shaw and Portuguese sensation Bruno Fernandes all one booking from a ban.

The Old Trafford mean are still without defenders Brandon Williams and Phil Jones, so Ole definitely has food for thought as another chance to go top of the Premier League approaches.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial both scored in the two sides' last league meeting - the 3-0 win at Craven Cottage in February 2019 - and the Frenchmen are both fully fit after the physical battle at Anfield on Sunday. Marcus Rashford netted in 2018/19's reverse fixture an he too is fit to start.

Predicted line ups

Fulham (4-5-1)

Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Bryan, Kamara, Reed, Zambo Anguissa, Lookman, Cavaleiro, Mitrović.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Bailly, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani.