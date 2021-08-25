Chelsea 'offer new contracts' to Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen

Chelsea have given the offer of new contracts to centre backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, according to Matt Law at The Telegraph.

The two have become instrumental to Thomas Tuchel's side in recent months, winning a UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup double.

However, both have now entered the last year of their respective contracts, meaning they are entitled to talk with foreign clubs from January regarding a free transfer away, if they don't sign another deal.

Therefore, the club are now looking to secure their futures at Chelsea, and reward them for their exceptional performances too.

German Giant

For Rudiger, the past year must have felt like something of a whirlwind.

Just 12 months ago, the German was, according to The Telegraph, 'close to leaving', when the player was 'out of favour' with then coach Frank Lampard.

Not only that, but Sky Sports have reported that the club were potentially willing to allow the player to leave on loan, with London rivals Tottenham even suggested to be a potential destination.

To his credit though, the 28-year-old chose to remain at the club, despite the frosty relationship - but his luck was to change just a few months later.

The arrival of Thomas Tuchel, in many ways, turned Rudiger's time at Chelsea around. He became virtually the first choice at the back and was evidently more vocal among his teammates, becoming what appeared to be a pseudo-captain at times on the pitch.

That perseverance then is what is in part making the Blues think again with regards to his contract situation and, providing he accepts, it will set the ball rolling for what many will hope to be another 153 appearances.

Danish Maldini

Christensen has had a slightly different experience over the past year, albeit also relatively turbulent.

He remained in favour under Lampard, but, according to The Telegraph, was also almost offloaded when various other 'European clubs' became interested in him.

While three years younger than his German counterpart, the Dane is approaching the prime of his career so will want to think carefully about his next options.

However, when one of said choices is remaining at the Champions of Europe, it's hard to see how any other alternatives could even be considered.

Perhaps the highlight of the last 12 months for Christensen though isn't even the triumph with Chelsea, but instead his time with his country at Euro 2020.

He made it to the semifinals of the competition, enduring the horrifying experience of Christian Eriksen's collapse on the pitch, before reaching the high of scoring a thunderbolt against Russia to secure his nation's place in the Round of 16.

For that, while not directly linked to Chelsea, it's not hard to see why the defender who has been at the club since he was 16 years old deserves to sign a new contract and spend many more years in West London.