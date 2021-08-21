Carter-Vickers sustains ankle injury

Cameron Carter Vickers' first competitive game in a Tottenham Hotspur jersey since 2017 did not go anything as planned.

Not only did Spurs lose to Pacos De Ferreira in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off, but the United States international also sustained an ankle injury.

The 23 year-old, who has been on loan every single year since he joined the 'Lilywhites' in 2016, played 87 minutes of the European fixture before being subbed out by Nuno Espírito Santo.

“The doctor is going to do a scan and all these things,” the Portuguese manage, Nuno Espírito Santo said after the game. “It doesn’t look good. This is the worst thing that could happen to us.”

Nothing to worry about

According to Last Word on Soccer's Larry Henry Jr, the ankle injury sustained by Carter-Vickers against Pacos De Ferreira has been ruled a Grade 1 minor sprain and should be back in action in a week.

Possible loan

If he's back in just one week, Tottenham may be able to send him on loan again ahead of the final year of his contract in North London, considering he has been linked with Newcastle United and Celtic this transfer window.

The American made his first team debut for the club in the third round of the EFL Cup against Gillingham back in 2016. Since then, he's had successful loan spells at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town and Bournemouth.

Last season, Carter-Vickers played 26 games across all competitions for Bournemouth in the EFL Championship, recording one goal and one assist in over 2,200 minutes played.