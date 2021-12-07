AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool: Rotated Reds remain untouchable

It was a night of as Liverpool went head to head with their adversaries of two Champions League finals with contrasting outcomes.

Despite already qualifying as imperious winners of Group B, Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp named a relatively strong team to face an AC Milan side hoping to join their visitors in the knockout phase.

Story of the game

Liverpool made the brighter start to the contest in the famous San Siro and young full-back Neco Williams had the first shot in anger against Serie A league leaders AC Milan.

The hosts grew into the game as stoppages disrupted any rhythm or pattern and the hero of last season, Nat Phillips, was called upon to mop up defensively on numerous occasions.

As the clock headed towards the half hour mark, AC Milan were awarded their first corner and it was a near post delivery that caught out Alisson and allowed Fikayo Tomori to smash home from close range to give Stefano Pioli's side the lead.

Soon after the opening goal Liverpool were revitalised and smart work from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was rewarded when Mohamed Salah followed up to level the score at 1-1.

Neither side were able to carve out another clear cut chance as the first half was brought to an end with the scores tied and Salah sitting pretty on 20 goals for the season already.

Once again Liverpool were the livelier of the two sides when the second half began and this time it was Takumi Minamino letting fly from range to no avail.

After surviving a hopeful shout for a penalty against Kostas Tsimikas,, more workmanlike endeavour from Williams led to a dangerous free-kick for the Reds that was eventually cleared.

Just moments later a mistake at the back from AC Milan saw Sadio Mane fire a shot at Mike Maignan and man of the moment Divock Origi was on hand to head home the parried effort.

Guinean midfielder Naby Keita was the first change for Klopp's men as the ace returned following a seven game absence to replace Salah.

Joe Gomez also returned to action as the Englishman replaced Mane midway through the second half.

As the game became disjointed once again Klopp opted to utilise the defensive acumen of Fabinho in the final 10 minutes as the visitors looked to keep their 100 per cent record intact.

Captain on the night Alisson was called upon to make a smart save one on one when Franck Kessie beat the offside trap to bear down on the Brazilian stopper.

Two academy prospects Conor Bradley and Max Woltman both came on to make their Champions League debuts late on as Liverpool saw out the contest at the San Siro.