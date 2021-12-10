Chelsea vs Leeds United preview: How to watch, team news, kick-off time, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

Leeds United make the trip to London to face rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

A last-gasp goal by Patrick Bamford spared the Whites' blushes in a 2-2 draw against Brentford last Sunday.

The Blues were beaten 3-2 at West Ham United last weekend, which knocked them off of the top of the Premier League table.

Team news

Jorginho will be back in the Blues lineup despite manager Thomas Teuchel saying the midfielder will continue to play with pain.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was recalled into the side with Chelsea's midfield crisis, but he injured himself in warmups against Zenit St. Petersburg and is sidelined here.

Mateo Kovacic returned to training this week, but has now tested positive for COVID-19 and will be forced to self-isolate.

N'Golo Kante is expected to be out for a while with the knee injury he suffered against Juventus at the end of last month.

Trevor Chalobah will be missing through a thigh injury while Ben Chilwell has a partially torn ACL. Both players are expected to be out for months.

The Whites have suffered a triple blow with last week's goal-scoring hero Bamford joining Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper on the sidelines as all three are suffering from hamstring injuries.

Rodrigo will also miss out with a heel issue, but defender Pascal Struijk is back in the side after recovering from a hip injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Christensen; Alonso, Jorginho, Niguez, James; Mount; Lukaku, Werner

Leeds United: Meslier; Firpo, Llorente, Ayling, Dallas; James, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha; Rodrigo; Roberts

Ones to watch

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Scored a peach of a goal against West Ham and was always trying to pull the Hammers defense over to the left. His deliveries on corner kicks was top class and he looks to have found his best form once again.

Embed from Getty Images

Tyler Roberts (Leeds United)

With Bamford back on the sidelines, Roberts becomes an even more important figure for the Whites.

He had a fine performance against Brentford, pressing and linking up well while also showing great anticipation to grab the opening goal.

He was also strong in possession and posed a constant threat around the box.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous meetings

In March, the two sides played out a goalless draw at Elland Road.

Luke Ayling's duffer clearance nearly looped into his own goal while Edouard Mendy tipped Roberts' chip over the crossbar.

Mendy then saved well from Raphinha as the Blues saw their unbeaten run under Teuchel stretched to 12 matches.

There is no live coverage of the match, but free highlights will be available at the final whistle on YouTube.

Kick-off is set for 3pm.