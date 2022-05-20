Key Quotes: Conte's press conference before the final day clash against Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur are within touching distance of the Champions League.

They simply need to avoid a defeat to already relegated Norwich on the final day.

Even if they draw, assuming that Arsenal beat Everton, they will finish fourth because of superior goal difference.

Antonio Conte spoke to the media before the all or nothing encounter at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Here are the key quotes:

Kane situation

Before the game, Gary Lineker tweeted this which sent the Spurs fan base into an uproar:

Hearing there’s a food poisoning outbreak at @SpursOfficial. No, i am not joking. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 20, 2022

There are also whispers about Harry Kane's fitness and VAVEL were told by Tottenham that he is not 100% fit.



However, Conte confirmed that Kane will play on Sunday.

When asked if Kane will play, he said: “Yes, for sure."

When questioned about ‘Lasagne Gate’ in 2006, he burst into laughter and suggested he doesn’t want to talk about that story.

When questioned further on team selection, Conte has said that he has the same team to pick from as he did at Burnley.

Penalty situation

Son Heung-Min is currently on 21 goals, which leaves him one behind Mohamed Salah with a game to go.

He touched on the penalty situation and said that Kane will take them despite Son’s golden boot race.

“Harry Kane is our player that takes the kick. If there is the opportunity, Kane takes the kick. The first interest is the target of the team.

“I know Sonny thinks this way because he’s a great guy.”

Recalling back

When asked about how much the squad has improved since November, he explained his emotions during his first game against Vitesse.

“We were 2-0 up, then it was 3-2, and then we had a red card. In my head, I was going crazy.”

He burst out laughing and then said eventually said that: “We have improved in many aspects.”