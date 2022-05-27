Jurgen Klopp backs Sadio Mane to shine next season, even if his future is away from Anfield

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 27: Sadio Mane of Liverpool walks through the tunnel after the Liverpool FC Training Session at Stade de France on May 27, 2022 in Paris, France. Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp remained coy on the future of Sadio Mane when asked about the possibility of losing the Senegalese forward this summer.

The Liverpool manager, who was speaking at the Stade de France ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, refused to be draw into speculation about his star forward when quizzed by reporters about recent murmurs linking him with a switch to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

“Sadio is in the shape of his life, for sure,” said the German.

“It's a joy to watch him in training and in games. A long season for him, but one of his most successful.

“The Bayern Munich rumours? "It's not the first time in my career that Bayern Munich rumours have come up before a decisive game."

The Reds’ No.10 has enjoyed a staggering rebirth at Anfield since returning from his Africa Cup of Nations triumph in January, with a switch to a more central position being highly influential in his recent stellar form.

Though, just like Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, Mane has just 12 months’ remaining on his current Anfield deal, which is yet to be extended.

Klopp represented a cool figure when questioned about the possibility of losing the Senegalese man to his former Bundesliga rivals.

With the German adding: “Wherever Sadio plays next season he will be a big player."

The German side have themselves also felt all corners of Europe circle around one of their star assets - Robert Lewandowski - in recent months, and any audacious attempt to land Mane would surely be a sign that the Poland international has plans to spend the twilight years of his career away from the Allianz Arena.

Mane, himself, has also remained tight-lipped on his future during the buildup to this weekends’s showpiece final, telling reporters at the club’s training centre on Wednesday afternoon that his plans for the upcoming season will be made public after the Champions League final.