Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 13, 2022

Leicester City look for back-to-back wins for the first time since May as the Foxes face Wolverhampton Wanderers in a key six-pointer at the bottom of the Premier League table.

An own goal from Robin Koch and strike from Harvey Barnes gave Leicester a 2-0 victory over Leeds United, but the Foxes remain bottom of the pile.

A 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was Wolves' fourth in the last five matches. The Midlands outfit have scored just five goals on the season, lowest in the top-flight.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rayan Ait-Nouri looks set to return after dealing with an illness.

Sasa Kaladzic (knee), Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle) and Chiquinho (knee) all remain sidelined.

Interim manager Steve Davis will remain in charge of the club until New Year's Day after QPR boss Michael Beale turned down an offer to take the reins.

Leicester City

The Foxes will welcome back James Maddison after the midfielder served a one-match ban in the victory over Leeds. Marc Albrighton (illness) could also return.

Jonny Evans is a possibility to feature as he deals with a calf issue, but Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Caglar Soyuncu (knee) remain sidelined.

Likely line-ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sá; Bueno, Collins, Kilman, Jonny; Moutinho, Neves; Podence, Nunes, Traoré; Hee-Chan

Leicester City: Ward; Justin, Faes, Amartey, Castagne; Soumaré; Barnes, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Maddison; Vardy

Key players

Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

With Jimenez and Kalajdzic sidelined with injuries, the Wolves attack has been left woefully devoid of goals. Traore scored in the midweek and will be one of the players Davis looks to to jumpstart the stagnant offense.

Wout Faes (Leicester City)

Unlike their hosts, scoring has not been a problem for the Foxes as they have more goals than any other team in the bottom half of the table. Defense is where the real issue lies and the club is hoping the 24-year old will continue to help turn things around as evidenced by consecutive clean sheets since his insertion into the lineup.

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

Molineux is the venue for this match.

What time is the match being played?

Kick-off is set for 3pm BST.

How can I watch the match?

The match was not selected for live television coverage. VAVEL UK is your best option for all of the action!