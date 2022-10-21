Solihull Moors Vs Eastleigh FC: National League match preview, 2022

Solihull Moors will be looking to return to winning ways, as they return to National League action, when they host Eastleigh FC this weekend.

The home side picked up a win in last weekend's FA Cup victory over Basford United, but lost their previous league match against an out-of-form Yeovil Town side.

Meanwhile, the visitors go into the game on a five match unbeaten run, stretching back to mid-September and will be desperate to make it six in a row, without defeat.

Team news - Solihull Moors

Neal Ardley's side remain at full-strength for Saturday's home tie, and were boosted last weekend as long-time absentees Ryan Boot and Joey Jones returned to the match-day squad. Boot in particular started the FA cup victory, keeping a clean sheet after some strong saves.

However, it is likely that Louie Moulden will return in goal, whilst scotsman Andrew Dallas is also expected to start the match after being rested for last weekend's match. Alex Reid could keep his place, after scoring his seventh goal of the season last time out.

Team news - Eastleigh FC

Fresh off the back of their own FA Cup victory last weekend, the visitors are also likely to remain at full strength, with the eye on making it six matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Experienced midfielder Nigel Atangana was the only change in last weekend's team, and given his strong performance, he is very likely to retain his place. Therefore, there is a strong chance the away side will remain unchanged.

Expected line-ups

Solihull Moors

Louie Moulden (GK) ; James Clarke, Callum Howe, Fiarce Kelleher, Ben Coker ; Callum Maycock, Callum Whelan ; Ryan Barnett, Joe Sbarra, Andrew Dallas ; Alex Reid (4-2-3-1)

Eastleigh FC

Joe McDonnell (GK) ; Brennan Camp, Aaron Martin, George Langston, Michael Kelly ; Nigel Atangana, Ousseynou Cisse ; Charlie Carter, Jake Hesketh, Ryan Hill ; Tristan Abrahams (4-2-3-1)

Key players

Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors)

One of the key players in the Solihull Moors side, has to be their joint-top goalscorer Andrew Dallas. The Scottish forward was left out by Neal Ardley last weekend, allowing him time to rest and recover before returning to league action this weekend.

So far this season, Dallas has scored seven goals in thirteen appearances for the club, and will be very eager to use his break to further add to that tally. Given the fact that he can operate as both a winger and striker, he becomes a nightmare for whichever opponent he faces.

If Eastleigh want to extend their unbeaten run, they have to keep Solihull's danger-men quiet, and Dallas is certainly one of those. He will get chances and make them from nothing at the same time, meaning the opposition have to be on full alert if they are going to have any chance of picking up a result at the weekend.

Charlie Carter (Eastleigh FC)

For the away side, they have had a handful of players who have put in some very strong performances of late and one of those is midfielder Charlie Carter, who has featured in all thirteen league games that Eastleigh have played this season.

Carter is a versatile midfielder who has already been deployed as both a defensive midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder in recent weeks. To be more specific, he has played in two different roles in his last two appearances for the club.

He is also the club's joint second highest goal-scorer so far this season in the league, scoring twice as well as providing a handful of assists in the process. If Solihull Moors want to bounce back from the defeat at Yeovil, they need to be sharp and they certainly have to overcome the strength of the Eastleigh midfield, because that area of the pitch is where the majority of matches are either won or lost.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Saturday's National League tie between Solihull Moors and Eastleigh, will be played at the Armco Arena in Solihull. It is located next to Birmingham International Airport.

What time is kick-off?

On Saturday, the game will begin at 3pm. This is the same time as every other National League match that's taking place that day, except for the late game between Torquay United and Altrincham.

How can I watch the game?

Tickets for both sets of supporters are still available to buy, and these can be done via the Solihull Moors ticketing website as well as on the day for home supporters. Similarly, you can find the live score updates via either sides social media pages and Sky Sports. Radio coverage is also available but that is yet to be officially confirmed.