Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Late Casemiro strike gives Red Devils deserved point at Stamford Bridge

Casemiro secured a point for Manchester United as the Red Devils snatched a point with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho looked to have won it for the Blues with an 87th-minute penalty after Scott McTominay fouled Armando Broja in the penalty area.

In the dying embers of the contest, Casemiro met a Luke Shaw corner to head past Kepa Arrizabalaga for his first goal with the Red Devils.

Story of the Match

Both teams had chances as early on as Ruben Loftus-Cheek set up Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, but his delivery towards the target was wayward. At the other end, Luke Shaw shot wide after picking up a pass from Cristian Eriksen.

Antony cut in from the right and curled a left-footed shot on goal, but Arrizabalaga got down low to make the first save of the match.

Strong defending was needed as a cross by Mason Mount was headed to Aubameyang only for Raphael Varane to make a key intervention.

Playing through the center of the Chelsea defense, the Red Devils saw broke on the counter, Marcus Rashford shot from a tight angle, which Arrizabalaga saved.

Moments later, Antony switched the play to Jayden Sancho, but Arrizabalaga was on hand to collect the ball.

A change was made by Blues manager Graham Potter as he withdrew defender Marc Cucurella in favor of Mateo Kovacic to give the hosts a fourth man in the midfield.

Just before halftime, the hosts nearly took the lead. Mount found Raheem Sterling in acres of space, but Casemiro stayed tight with him and Diogo Dalot pressured Aubameyang to negate the chance.

United had an immediate response as Bruno Fernandes found the lively Antony, but the Brazilian went wide of the near post after shooting with his weaker right foot.

In the second half, Varane looked to have picked up a serious injury and although he was able to walk off, the Frenchman was replaced by Victor Lindelof.

With less than 20 minutes to play, the Blues were unlucky not to open the scoring, Trevor Chalobah rising highest to head Mount's corner onto the crossbar.

Three minutes from time, the hosts were in front. McTominay brought down Broja inside the area and Jorginho stepped up to the penalty spot, sending David de Gea the wrong way.

With six minutes of stoppage time being added, Shaw drove down the left and floated a ball that Casemiro leapt for and despite Arrizabalaga getting a touch to it, the ball bounced off the post and over the line.

Player of the match: Casemiro

Superb passing all match long and he was the best player on the pitch before and after Chelsea changed formations and his late equalizer could prove to be vital for the Red Devils top four aspirations.