Wealdstone 0-0 Wrexham: Dragons held, lose top spot in National League

Wrexham fell from the top spot in the Vanarama National League following a goalless draw with Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale.

Stones goalkeeper Sam Howes made several terrific saves to keep Wrexham off the scoresheet.

The Dragons were supplanted at the top of the table by Notts County, who took a one-point advantage following a 2-0 victory at Eastleigh.

Story of the match

Wealdstone handed home debuts to a pair of teenage defenders in Charlie Parker and Miguel Freckleton, just signed on-loan from Championship side Sheffield United.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson made two changes that were necessitated by injury as nine-goal scorer Aaron Hayden and Bryce Hosannah both missed out, replaced by Tom O'Connor and Liam McAlinden.

The hosts had the first chance of the contest as Tarryn Allarakhia flashed a low cross across the face of goal, but no one was able to get on the end of it.

Olufela Olomola then sizzled a shot that hit Ben Tozer and six minutes later, he shot well over from distance. On 17 minutes, Olomola then saw his shot deflected out and Ollie Palmer cleared the ensuing corner.

The Stones nearly opened the scoring in the 28th minute, Giovanni McGregor's deep corner found Jack Cook, but the skipper saw his looping denied by a vital clearance off the line.

Elliot Lee carved out the Dragons' best chance of the half seven minutes before the break, spinning on the edge of the area and being tripped.

A minute later, a cross by James Jones found Palmer at the back post, but his header was brilliantly saved on the reflex by Howes.

In the 62nd minute, McAlinden cut in from the right wing and shot with his left foot, but it was straight at Howes.

Four minutes later, Palmer cut in from the opposite side and shot low with his right foot only to see it blocked by a Wealdstone defender.

He was replaced by Sam Dalby in the 69th minute and Jordan Davies came on for Jones on 78 minutes.

Davies then sent in a long ball that released Mullin, who found McAlinden and he set up Lee. The shot took a deflection only to see Howes produce a phenomenal acrobatic save.

Two minutes later, the Dragons nearly won it when O'Connor sent a lofted ball into the box was headed to the bottom corner, but Howes alertly dove to his right to save.

In five minutes of stoppage time, Cook headed away every ball into the area and Tozer's throw-in was cleared away and the final whistle was blown, meaning the spoils were shared.

Player of the match: Sam Howes (Wealdstone)

