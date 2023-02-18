Wealdstone 3-1 York City: Stones sentence City to yet another defeat

Wealdstone sunk York City to yet another Vanarama National League defeat, one which doesn't play a helpful part in the Minstermen's bid to survive the drop.

Stones took the lead, as a fantastic lofted cross from Brooklyn Ilunga was volleyed home by Corie Andrews from close range, his first goal for the club.

The advantage was doubled by a Tarrell Whittaker low strike into the bottom corner on the hour mark, before Tarryn Allarakhia dinked over the York 'keeper for 3-0 with two minutes left to play.

Adam Crookes slotted home following a mistake from the Wealdstone stopper deep into injury time, but it wasn't enough to salvage anything for City.

Story of the match

The first attempt of the game fell to Stones' midfielder Ashley Charles, just three minutes in, but the ex-Watford man failed to compose himself and blasted into Row Z from outside the box.

A short while on, a perfect ball over the top from Olly Dyson saw Manny Duku race through, but at the final stage, the York forward struck across the face of goal, after initially hesitating to shoot.

City stopper Ryan Whitley was tested for the first time 26 minutes in, as Tarrelle Whittaker curled a low free kick around the wall, which he was able to get down and claim.

A good chance at the opposite end materialized, as an inswinging corner delivery fell to Maxim Kouogun, though he couldn't get enough power on the turn to take it past Stones goalkeeper Sam Howes.

Stand-in skipper and York City veteran Paddy McLaughlin came close with a header just wide of the mark, 11 minutes before the break, but it was an almost instantaneous reply that silenced the impressive away following.

An outrageously placed cross by Brooklyn Ilunga from the left targeted an arriving Corie Andrews six yards from goal, and the latter made no mistake in tidily flicking it past Whitley to give Wealdstone a lead which they just managed to take into the half time interval.

Howes, the ever-present between the Stones' sticks, was the key to the hosts going in a goal up after 45 minutes, leaping left to deny another McLaughlin header and tipping it around the post.

Duku and Allarakhia both watched their driven efforts roll wide of the target for their respective sides, prior to the half time whistle.

The leaders came out with no change, performing as well they did in the first half, but missing a golden chance a couple of minutes after returning.

Ilunga had the ball drop to him within the 18-yard box and decided to hit it first time, striking wide of an empty goal, after Whitley had saved Andrews' initial effort moments earlier.

Yet another opportunity for Wealdstone came about when Whittaker struck one from distance, the rocket drifting just over the crossbar two minutes later.

Their hard work soon paid off on the hour mark, as Whittaker drilled inside the near post from inside the area to double the advantage.

A dire second half in terms of the Minstermen was summed up by an effective counter attack displayed by their opponents with three minutes left of regulation time.

Stones starlet Allarakhia broke forward, and having had his initial attempt blocked by a defender, he coolly made a move towards the byline before cleverly dinking over a helpless Whitley.

It was fair to say that the Ruislip-based outfit has all three points in the bag, accompanied with the same amount of goals heading into four minutes of added time, so it was just a matter of improving goal difference for the visitors.

An Ollie Tanner wild effort didn't do that justice, but Adam Crookes did, deep into stoppage time. Alex Hurst's low shot was firstly claimed by Howes, but he couldn't help but fumble the ball into the path of a conscious Crookes, who didn't hesitate in rushing to tap home from point-blank range.

That was all City could muster on a day where two of their main strikers were missing, but Stuart Maynard's Wealdstone will be delighted with the result, that keeps them in the running for a playoff spot.

Player of the match