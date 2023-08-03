Wealdstone vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

It’s been a long 98 days without competitive football for either of these two teams, but the Vanarama National League is finally back for the new season, and it kicks off with Wealdstone welcoming York City on opening day.

Following on from the recent announcement that dugout duo Stuart Maynard and Matt Saunders will remain at the helm of the Stones for a further two years, they will be looking to begin 2023/24 with a win to retain their 100% record against the Minstermen.

York on the other hand, head down to Ruislip with high hopes, moving into a fresh new era of ownership, and having rapidly built up a very strong squad on paper, the journey starts here, with a trip to their bogey-side Wealdstone.

City's pre-season campaign saw them come up against four Football League outfits, losing to just Accrington last Saturday, while the Stones equally ended their preparations with a 2-0 defeat against League Two opposition, in Wimbledon, following previous wins over the likes of MK Dons and Farnborough.

Team News

Wealdstone

During the Stones' closing pre-season friendly last week, Luke Dreher, who had signed only hours before kickoff, had his initial appearance cut short, forced to leave the pitch on a stretcher after a horror injury, which has now been confirmed as a double-arm fracture.

Manager Stuart Maynard will have to do without midfielder Nathan Ferguson for the first three games, as he serves his suspension.

In addition, Max Kretzschmar, Tarryn Allarakhia, Mason Barrett, and Dom Hutchinson have all been absent recently with possible injuries.

York City

With no further update at the time of writing, solid defensive signing Tyler Cordner was last said to be going for a scan following a suspected injury.

Fellow centre-half Callum Howe could also be a doubt for Saturday's season opener, with a hip problem, while Callum Harriott has missed the best part of pre-season with a foot issue.

However, should all three be fit enough to start on Saturday, it would be no surprise to see them all in the starting eleven.

York will definitely be without right-back Ryan Fallowfield, who serves the first of his three-game suspension after an incident during the final game of the previous campaign.

Likely Lineups

Wealdstone

Ward, Cook, Barker, Dyer, Mundle-Smith, Olomola, Campbell, McGregor, Obiero, Charles, Clayden

York City

Stockdale, Duckworth, Howe, Cordner, Crookes, Woodyard, Pybus, Castro, Harriott, Akinyemi, Kouhyar

Key Players

Jack Cook (Wealdstone)

Now moving into his third straight season with the Stones, defender Jack Cook has proved to be an invaluable asset to Maynard's ranks.

Joining from Woking in 2021, the 29-year-old has not only helped retain Wealdstone's National League status through his defensive abilities but has commanded the side, donning the captain's armband for the majority of his 80+ appearances.

One of his eight goals in Wealdstone colours came against York City during the 2-1 win up north last year, and the skipper will once again look to lead his team to a victory over the Minstermen.

Dipo Akinyemi (York City)

While the Minstermen's new star striker has only limited minutes in the tank, with international clearance restricting him more pre-season game-time, it would come as little surprise to see Dipo Akinyemi grace the turf down at Wealdstone.

Allegedly breaking the club's record fee for a signing, the 26-year-old had the season of his career so far in 2022/23, scoring 20 times in 36 games for Ayr United over the border.

It's not the first time that the forward has broke into double figures for a club, having done the same at Welling United and Dulwich Hamlet - he will be looking to do the same in North Yorkshire and open his City account this weekend.

Dipo Akinyemi is available for selection this Saturday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Wealdstone and York City have only ever met twice previously, with both coming last season in the National League.

18/02/2022: Wealdstone 3-1 York City - National League

19/11/2022: York City 1-2 Wealdstone - National League

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by Wealdstone's Grosvenor Vale.

Grosvenor Vale is all set for opening day (Photo: Ryan Brookes)

Home to the Stones since 2008, the venue has a total capacity of 4,085.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 3pm BST, along with the vast majority of National League fixtures on Saturday.

The only exception is promoted Ebbsfleet United's visit to newly-relegated Rochdale, where TNT Sports will live broadcast the clash at 5:30pm BST.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase, and although it is not an all-ticket fixture, it is recommended to buy online and in advance, as prices will increase on the day.

The game will be streamed live on National League TV for just £9.50 but for international fans only.

You can also get live commentary from BBC Radio York while both clubs will provide match updates via their social media channels.