Wolves 0-4 Leicester City: Foxes move above Wolves with huge win

An emphatic 4-0 win for Leicester City saw them move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Foxes ran riot at Molineux, scoring with four of the five shots they had at goal.

A Youri Tielemans stunner opened the scoring early in the match, before Harvey Barnes doubled the lead 11 minutes later.

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy added their names to the scoresheet in the second half, giving Brendan Rodgers' side their first points on the road this season.

The defeat leaves Wolves 19th in the league table, sitting above Nottingham Forest on goal difference.

Story of the match

Wolves coach Steve Davis made two changes from the midweek defeat at Crystal Palace, with Jonny Otto and Joao Moutinho replacing Nelson Semedo and Boubacar Traore.

As for the visitors, Rodgers also made two changes from Thursday's win over Leeds.

Dennis Praet and Vardy dropped to the bench, making way for the returning Maddison and Patson Daka.

Wolves started the game on the front foot. Daniel Podence had the first chance of the match after 60 seconds, with his shot being deflected for a corner.

Diego Costa also had an early effort at Danny Ward's goal, with a first time left footed effort testing the Welsh goalkeeper.

Despite the host's bright start, Leicester broke the deadlock just eight minutes in.

Maddison's free kick was headed away by Jonny, falling to captain Tielemans who unleashed a ferocious volley into the top left corner.

The ball rattled the post on its way into Jose Sa's net, with the Belgian midfielder looking stunned during his celebrations.

Wolves responded quickly with a chance from record signing Matheus Nunes.

The midfielder found himself through on goal before firing his effort directly at the onrushing Ward.

Wolves were punished for their wastefulness in front of goal when Barnes doubled The Foxes' lead.

Smart passing between Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall cut the Wolves backline open, leaving Barnes one-on-one with Sa, slotting the ball through the keeper's legs.

The visitors kept pressing a fragile Wolves defence, with Daka almost diverting a Sa clearance into the host's net.

Wolves' best chance of the game fell to Costa just before half time.

Moutinho's corner was flicked on by Nunes, finding Costa unmarked at the back post.

The striker looked certain to score his first goal in Wolves colours, before James Justin pulled off a spectacular goal-line block.

Ward saved another left footed effort from Podence just before the break, ensuring his side maintained their 2-0 lead at half time.

Wolves started the second half brightly, pressuring the Leicester defence but failing to create any clear-cut chances.

Five minutes after the break, Ruben Neves' freekick sailed just wide of Ward's post. The effort was Wolves' best chance of the half.

Maddison's fine form continues

As the game opened up, the visitors took advantage.

Maddison picked up a loose ball in midfield, shrugging off Adama Traore and firing a drilled effort into Sa's bottom corner.

The Englishman now has eight goal involvements in 10 Premier League appearances this season, with many calling for Gareth Southgate include him in the upcoming World Cup squad.

Maddison's goal looked to have killed any Wolves momentum, with the game becoming more lethargic in the final 20 minutes.

10 minutes from time, Jamie Vardy made it four, scoring his first of the season.

Max Kilman's loose pass was intercepted, with Leicester attacking down the right hand side. Timothy Castagne's low cross found an unmarked Vardy who poked the ball into a vacant net from close range.

Boos rang around Molineux as the full time whistle blew, with home supporters directing their anger towards board members Scott Sellars and Jeff Shi.

Wolves face an uphill battle to remain within touching distance of safety before hiring Bruno Lage's replacement.

Player of the match

A huge win for Leicester moves them away from the relegation zone.

Youri Tielemans put in a captain's performance at Molineux, as well as opening the scoring with one of the goals of the season.

The Belgian looked calm both in and out of possession as the game became stretched, partnering Dewsbury-Hall well in midfield.