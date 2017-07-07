Burnley sign Jonathan Walters for £3 million from Stoke City

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has started preparations to build on a solid 2016-17 campaign in the Premier League with the addition of veteran striker Jonathan Walters.

The £3 million transfer of the Republic of Ireland international brings an end to seven years at Stoke City.

A grafter matching the Burnley philosophy

Walters arrives in the midst of rumours that first-choice Clarets striker Andre Gray has recently turned down a new contract proposal.

Whether the suspected West Ham target stays to forge a partnership with Walters is yet to be seen but the 33-year old new signing brings an abundance of experience to Turf Moor.

One of the hardest working strikers in the Premier League, Walters epitomises the Burnley philosophy that kept them comfortably afloat of relegation last season.

With the ability to play out wide, perhaps filling the void left by George Boyd, Walters will be a key asset to a Burnley side looking to push up the table during the upcoming campaign.

Walters finds himself amongst familiar faces at Turf Moor, becoming the fifth Republic of Ireland international to be named in the 2017-18 squad, joining colleagues Jeff Hendrick, Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady and Kevin Long in Lancashire.

Experienced campaigner who has worked his way up the leagues

After a brief flirtation with the Premier League as a Bolton Wanderers player in the early stages of his career, Walters ground out his pathway in the lower leagues for several years.

He shot to prominence in 2007 when he joined Ipswich Town, establishing himself as a key member of their first team squad. Walters made 146 appearances and scored 32 goals in just three full seasons with the Tractor Boys.

Walters made his international debut during his final season with Ipswich, contributing the first of 49 appearances to date and chipping in a healthy 14 goals. He then signed for Stoke City and went on to score 62 goals in 271 games during seven seasons at the helm of English football.