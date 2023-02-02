Mitchell looks for turn of form in loan move to Eastleigh

Vanarama National League playoff hopefuls Eastleigh have added to their ranks with the loan of striker Kairo Mitchell from league leaders Notts County.

The 25-year-old, who has been within the Magpies squad since Summer 2021, hasn't quite hit the heights he'd have hoped for so far this season, and looks for a differing of form, heading out to help in the Spitfires fight to climb the table.

Career Lowdown

Mitchell started his youth career in the Leicester City Reserves and Academy, before his first career move to Nuneaton Borough in 2017. Remaining with the National League North club for a year, he counted 24 appearances, and netted his first and only goal for the Boro in an August 2018 defeat.

Moving onto Coalville Town, the Grenadian international made quite the name for himself, his Ravens record containing 21 goals in 57 games.

As Mitchell's 18-month contract with the non-league giant-killers came to an end, he departed for Dartford, but couldn't exactly hit the bullseye, only making a single cameo for them in FA Cup Qualifying.

His brief time lasted just 22 days, before a transfer to Kings Lynn Town came along. He joined forces with Lynn midway into their first ever season in the fifth tier of English football, and helped them remain with seven goals, before parting once again for another venture.

An undisclosed fee brought the 24-year-old to the Technique Stadium, home to Chesterfield, but yet again, failed to live up his Coalville statistics - he didn't even make it to ten games for the club.

However, promotion rivals Notts County saw the light and decided to take him off the hands of the Spireites in 2021.

Playing in 26 of Notts' fixtures last season, he managed a sole goal, but yet remained for the following campaign.

His tally has been upped slightly this time, by one goal. Appearing 15 times for the National League table toppers, the inconsistent forward has struggled, chalking up a total of two, against Boreham Wood and Halifax early on in the term.

Now heading off to the Silverlake Stadium for the remainder, Mitchell will be looking to put tough times aside and regain his proven goalscoring form.

Mitchell "delighted to join"

Upon agreeing a loan until the end of the season, Mitchell spoke to Spitfires club media to share his initial thoughts, admitting, “I’m delighted to join. For me, this season has been frustrating in terms of minutes and playing so I’m looking forward to trying to hit the ground running.”

“For myself, I want to try and gain as much fitness and minutes as possible. I also want to try and help the team to make the playoffs this season and give the fans something to cheer about.”