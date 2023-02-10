Liverpool vs Leicester City: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 10, 2023

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Ava Baker of Leicester City Women with Rhiannon Roberts of Liverpool Women during the Leicester City v Liverpool - FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match at Pirelli Stadium on October 26, 2022 in Burton-Upon-Trent, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season, after beating Reading 2-0 last time out, but to do so they will have to beat a Leicester City side battling relegation, who have been boosted by key signings.

Liverpool overcame 11th-placed Reading thanks to a three-minute double of goals from Missy Bo Kearns and Ceri Holland, to move them above Tottenham and into eighth place.

Leicester City hosted Manchester City, with the visitors finding a way through in the 61st-minute courtesy of a Khadija Shaw header, after a fine display from Janina Leitzig had kept the attacking force of Man City out for just over an hour.

Just over halfway through the season, the Foxes sit rock bottom of the table and four points adrift from relegation rivals Reading, but a win against Liverpool could be the catalyst for keeping the East Midlands side in the league.

This fixture was initially due to take place on December 11, but the fixture was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Prenton Park.

Team News

Liverpool

Matt Beard will be without Shanice van de Sanden for the fixture with Leicester, after the Dutch forward was ruled out for two months, in an injury-plagued season.

Leanne Kiernan is also ruled out after suffering a setback in her rehabilitation from injury. Beard confirmed that Kiernan will now likely return to the squad in mid-March or April.

Leicester

Ruby Mace is available for selection after being unavailable for the game against Man City as they are her parent club.

Monique Robinson is also back in contention after recovering from an ankle knock.

Likely line-ups

Liverpool

Laws; Hinds, Campbell, Matthews, Bonner, Koivisto; Holland, Nagano, Lawley, Kearns, Daniels; Stengel.

Leicester

Leitzig; Bott, Howard, Plumptre, Purfield; Cain, Whelan, Pike, Tierney, Baker; Goodwin

Key Players

Katie Stengel (Liverpool)

The forward joined Liverpool last Summer from Norwegian side Våleranga and since then has made an instant impact on Liverpool’s return to the Women’s Super League.

The American forward has six goals in 11 games this season in the league, averaging a goal every 150 minutes.

Stengel’s goals have been crucial in picking up points to keep them above the drop zone and could be important in picking up all three points on Sunday.

Janina Leitzig (Leicester)

Only Brighton and Hove Albion and Reading have conceded more goals than Leicester this season, with the Foxes conceding 27 goals in 11 games.

Kirk looked to reinforce that area in that transfer window, by bringing in Leitzig on loan from German outfit Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old’s playtime was limited in Germany this season, but in the 2021/22 season she kept nine clean sheets in 14 games, and on her Super League debut she kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Brighton, Leicester’s first of the season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Prenton Park in Liverpool.

When does the game kick-off?

The game kicks off at 2pm on Sunday, February 12.

How can you watch the match?

Liverpool vs Leicester City will be shown live on The FA Player and LFCTV.