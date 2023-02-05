West Ham United 0-0 Arsenal: Resilient Hammers earn point against the Gunners

West Ham United put a huge dent in Arsenal's title hopes, as the Hammers defended brilliantly to secure a 0-0 draw against the Gunners in the Women's Super League on Sunday evening.

The Gunners created multiple chances at the Chigwell Construction Stadium but could not find the end product to match the service from the flanks.

Despite registering 21 shots on the day, Arsenal could not find the back of the net despite a handful of key chances in the game which fell to Stina Blackstenius, who could not find a way past Mackenzie Arnold, who had a solid game in goal for Paul Konchesky's side.

It is only the third time this season that Jonas Eidevall's side have dropped points in the WSL. Although the Gunners still have a game in hand on league leaders Chelsea, they are now five points off the Blues after their slip-up against West Ham.

The Hammers remain 7th but will be happy with the draw in response to two league defeats on the bounce in the Women's Super League.

Story of the match

Frida Maanum had a chance early on in the Sunday evening clash. The Norwegian was played through one-on-one with West Ham goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, with the Australian coming out on top after a poor touch by Maanum.

Arsenal dominated most parts of the first part and were helped by Maanum continuously causing the Hammers problems down the right.

Despite the Gunners' dominance, West Ham did find opportunities in the game, with one of their first coming after a superb ball by Honoka Hayashi.

The Japan international played a perfectly timed ball in front of Kirsty Smith, who could not find the finish to put West Ham into a shock lead against Jonas Eidavall's side.

A lot of the play was focused down the right for it the away side. Caitlin Foord joined Maanum in creating chances down that right side, with West Ham struggling to defend in that area early on.

Hawa Cissoko showed her passing ability, with the French defender finding Emma Snerle out on the right, only for the Norweigen's cross to be cut out by a comfortable catch from Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Lina Hurtig also had an impact on the opposite wing. The Swede found her fellow international Blackstenius, but it came to nothing after good defending by West Ham once again.

Arsenal created their best opportunity of the game so far when a clever chipped pass by Leah Williamson found Maanum, whose shot was again well saved by Arnold.

Abbey-Leigh Stringer received the first yellow card of the game to end the first half, as the teams went into the break goalless.

The second half started with the same focus down the right from Arsenal.

In a bid to change the game, West Ham boss Paul Konchesky made a substitution midway through the second half, with Amelia Thestrup replacing Melissa Filis.

A good save from Arnold denied Blackstenius at the front post, with the resulting corner being headed just wide by Rafaelle.

Eidevall then made substitutions of his own, with Catley Hurtig and Martiz all being replaced by Victoria Pelova, Katie McCabe and Laura Wienroither.

West Ham continued to defend really well whilst remaining to attempt to find an opportunity to counterattack against the Gunners.

Good goalkeeping again by Arnold ensured Blackstenius was once again denied from just a few yards out, keeping the score goalless.

Maanum missed a golden opportunity on the volley with just 15 minutes left on the clock. The Arsenal winger found herself free in the box but fired well over the bar.

West Ham made another change late on as they looked to secure a point against the Gunners. Viviane Asseyi made way for Lisa Evans.

Arsenal continued their attacks down the right side but just could not find that end product they needed to win the game.

The Gunners made another change with Blackstenius making way for Gio Queiroz.

Katie McCabe was just millimeters away from giving the Gunners the lead with just ten minutes left of the game. The substitutes volley from outside the box just skimmed past the left side of the post in another warning sign in the closing stages for West Ham.

Foord found space down the right for Arsenal but skied an effort over the bar to sum up their evening.

Arnold made an incredible stop with just moments remaining after a long-range effort from Williamson, to keep the score goalless once again.

West Ham defender Parker made a brilliant challenge on the byline to ensure Arsenal could not find a cross into the box.

Despite five minutes of additional time, Arsenal could not find a winner, with both sides going away with a point.

Player of the match - MacKenzie Arnold

The West Ham goalkeeper played a big part in ensuring the Hammers kept a clean sheet and consequently a point against the Gunners.

Arnold made several crucial stops to keep out Eidavall's side, including a handful against Arsenal striker Blackstenius.

Whilst Arsenal struggled to find an end product and will be disappointed with the chances they created, a lot of credit must be given to Arnold, whose awareness of situations and concentration against one of the Women's Super League's best was at a high level.

