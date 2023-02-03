Leicester City vs Manchester City: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 13, 2023

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Hayley Raso of Manchester City shoots whilst under pressure from Ashleigh Plumptre of Leicester City during the Barclay's FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at The Academy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Leicester City host title-chasing Manchester City, as the Foxes look to edge closer to survival, after their win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

This will be the first Women’s Super League that the Foxes have played for three weeks after their game against Tottenham was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Leicester picked up their first points of the season in the WSL last time out, in a resounding victory over relegation rivals Brighton. Goals from Sam Tierney, Aileen Whelan, and Monique Robinson saw Leicester cruise to a 3-0 win.

The away side dropped points at home to Aston Villa, as they looked to close the gap to table-toppers Manchester United.

Since both sides played in the WSL, they have faced polarising fortune in cup competitions. Leicester have crashed out of both competitions after failing to get out of the WSL Cup group stage and losing to Reading on penalties in the Women’s Cup.

However, Man City cruised through to the next stage of both cup competitions, with a 6-0 win over Bristol City in the WSL Cup Quarter-final and thrashing Sheffield United in the Women’s Cup Fourth Round. They now face Arsenal in the WSL Cup Semi-Final and Bristol City in the Fifth Round of the Women’s Cup.

With the transfer window now shut, Leicester end with five new signings, Janina Leitzig, Georgia Eaton-Collins, Courtney Kevin, Ruby Mace, and Remy Siemsen, as they look to secure survival.

A win for Leicester on Saturday would move them to within a point of Reading and Brighton, whereas a victory for Man City would move them above Arsenal and within two points of Man Utd and Chelsea.

Team news

Leicester City

The Foxes have a bigger injury list than Man City, with Jess Sigsworth, Lachante Paul, Josie Green, and Abbie McManus ruled out with injury issues.

Ruby Mace joined on loan from Man City and made her debut in the cup, but as her parent club is Man City she is unavailable to play.

Manchester City

Gareth Taylor confirmed that Esme Morgan ‘is a few days off’ but the weekend’s game will likely come too soon for Morgan.

However, Demi Stokes is back in contention for selection after returning to training.

Probable line-ups

Leicester City

Leitzig; Bott, Howard, Plumptre, Purfield; Cain, Whelan, Pike, Tierney, Baker; Goodwin

Manchester City

Roebuck; Aleixandri, Kennedy, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Coombs, Hasegawa, Castellanos; Hemp, Kelly, Shaw

Key players

Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City)

Nigerian International, Plumptre, will have to be on top of her game tomorrow. She will have her hands full with Khadija Shaw and the rest of the man City attack, with Leicester likely to have to soak up the pressure for the majority of the game.

Since joining Leicester in 2020 the defender has been an instrumental fixture of the Leicester team that got promoted into the WSL and survived last season, but she will need to put in a fine display on Saturday to keep Man City out.

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Shaw is the joint top scorer in the WSL with Rachel Daly on nine goals. Since her move from Bordeaux in 2021, she has been crucial to this Man City side.

The Jamaican forward scored two goals when Man City hosted Leicester in October, when Man City cruised past Leicester, beating them 4-0.

The Foxes will have to ensure they keep Shaw quiet if they are to take anything from the match against Man City.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

When does the game kick-off?

The game kicks off at 11:20am, on Saturday, February 4th.

How can you watch the match?

Leicester City vs Manchester City is live on Sky Sports Premier League and will be broadcast on The FA Player.