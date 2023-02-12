York assistant Barrow says "fully deserved win was coming"

A disappointing day for troubled Southend United and Kevin Maher saw their brief two-game winning run brought to an end, as managerless York City took away a deserved 2-0 victory, one which sends them through to the quarter-finals of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

David Webb had the shortest ever stint as Minstermen boss brought to an abrupt end on Wednesday, so it was to be his assistant Michael Morton to take interim charge, helped by injured Scott Barrow.

After a first half piled with City chances, Blues were lucky to go in goalless at the break, but that didn't last for long, as Fraser Kerr headed home from a corner shortly into the second half.

Southend stopper Blondy Nna Noukeu saved Manny Duku's spot-kick late on to keep his side in the game, though York went on to kill it off merely seconds later, through a Lenell John-Lewis strike.

"Didn't deserve anything from it"

Chosen Manager of the Week on social media by Vanarama, Shrimpers boss Kevin Maher has been working wonders in Essex lately, fighting back into the National League playoffs during tough off-field matters.

Blues fans are threatening with the potential cease of their beloved club in less than a month, due to a winding up petition issued by HMRC.

This FA Trophy defeat just adds to the frustration building, and Maher reflected that himself, admitting,"it's very frustrating. I don't think we ever really got going, and didn't deserve anything from it really, in all honesty.

Southend boss Kevin Maher watches on (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

"We were a little bit pleased to come in at 0-0 and I thought we would sort out one or two things (at half-time), but we conceded from a set-piece, when one of our main headers is off the pitch.

"We were chasing the game then, and despite dominating for long, long periods, we didn't create too many clear cut chances and you're always susceptible to being done again."

The Shrimpers legend also ensured the blame didn't carry over onto the players.

"There's no one that can fault the players, the effort and application they give is unbelievable, and we are lucky to have them at the club.

"Likewise with the staff, everyone has been brilliant and we're disappointed because it was an opportunity to go to Wembley, and unfortunately we haven't taken it today."

"It's been coming"

York City arrived at Roots Hall on Saturday on a four game losing run, and sinking slowly towards relegation.

However, things soon flipped on their head when the referee's first whistle blew - the increase in desire, effort and commitment was clear to see.

Interim assistant Scott Barrow spoke after the game: "I'm very pleased. I think all the coaching staff are very pleased over that performance.

"I think it's been coming. All we asked the players for was hard work, dedication, work ethic, and they gave us that today - not just for 45 minutes, it was for 90 minutes.

"I thought it was a fully deserved 2-0 win," Barrow added.

All the best opportunities in the first half were coming York's way, and it was only for Southend stopper Nna Noukeu that the tie remained 0-0 at the break.

"We created a lot of chances in the first half, and their 'keeper pulled off some very, very good saves, which was annoying a little bit.

"This group didn't let their heads go down. Some weeks where we haven't scored, their heads go down and we try and force things, but we didn't; we kept the game plan, and the set-pieces we have done over the last couple of days have worked.

"Again, the fans have travelled a long way down, and we appreciate that, but we wanted them to go away with happy smiles, like us as well, so it's a fully deserved win."