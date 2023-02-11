Southend United 0-2 York City: Minstermen muster win to make FA Trophy quarter-finals

A week on from Southend United's 2-0 victory over York City in the Vanarama National League, they met again, but this time, in the Isuzu FA Trophy, and with a last-eight place up for grabs.

It would be the third meeting between the two sides this season, and for each fixture, the Minstermen have had a different manager at the helm.

After the mid-week sacking of David Webb, it was his assistant Michael Morton that acted as interim boss.

A lot more effort and desire was shown by the visitors compared to usual, and they opened the scoring through a Fraser Kerr bullet header shortly after the break.

The final ten minutes was utter madness, with City having a Manny Duku penalty saved, prior to Lenell John-Lewis' goal a matter of seconds later, converting in off the post from the edge of the six-yard box.

That would confirm a quarter-final spot in the non-league competition for Morton and his men.

Story of the match

Four changes for the Blues saw Callum Powell, Wes Fonguck, Jason Demetriou and Harry Taylor all rejoin the starting eleven, while star men Harry Cardwell and Jack Bridge dropped to the bench.

Following the sacking of manager David Webb, it was interim boss Michael Morton who would make two alterations to his Minstermen team, as Ryan Whitley was forced to replace an ill Ethan Ross between the sticks, and Adam Crookes returned from injury in place of cup-tied Mark Ellis.

The first proper chance of the tie fell to York's Ryan Fallowfield, just past the five minute mark, but his driven shot from the right whizzed across the face of goal, before he came even closer with a header into the side netting later on.

Sandwiched in-between those two away opportunities came a dangerous free kick for Southend, which Cav Miley fired low and under the wall, and came within inches of opening the scoring.

York-born stopper Ryan Whitley was tested by Miley once again half an hour in - this time, the 27-year-old managed to muster a shot on target, hitting one from long range, though Whitley was able to get down low and smother the effort.

Mitch Hancox's distanced attempt at the Shrimpers goal contrasted that, as he watched his shot glide over the bar.

Five minutes later, City captain Lenell John-Lewis let fly from the edge of the area with a rocket that looked destined to go in, only to be denied by Blondy Nna Noukeu at full-stretch, who tipped it onto the crossbar.

The resulting corner was whipped in towards the near post and nodded on target by Maxim Kouogun, yet somehow, the on-loan Blues 'keeper hopefully flung himself at the attempt, and palmed it away.

It seemed the visitors were fully in charge of this tie, dissimilar to their 2-0 beating a week earlier, and Shaqai Forde could have had the opener, if he had directed his header either side of the 'keeper, rather than straight at him.

That closed off the first 45 minutes, and the second opened in quite the same fashion.

John-Lewis managed to get in behind just four minutes into the half, and having brought Nna Noukeu well off his line, tried a lob which was well cleared off the line by a sliding Kacper Lopata, who took one for the team, crashing into the post in the process.

Centre half Fraser Kerr proved to be the redeemer for missed chances within the York team, bulleting home from a Dan Pybus corner a couple of minutes later.

In a tame attempt to level immediately, former Minsterman Jake Hyde curled one towards goal from inside the box, however Whitley was there with safe hands to coolly catch the weak effort.

City were back with a chance soon after, with Forde driving through on goal, but misguiding his eventual shot well over the top.

Heading into the final 15 minutes, Hyde popped up in the away box again, but replicated a soft attempt, this time with his head, and again, Whitley caught with ease.

The Minstermen continued to pile on the pressure, as the offside flag cut celebrations short after Adam Crookes had turned home following another good save from the opposing stopper.

Two minutes shy of the 90 minute mark, the Yorkshire outfit were given a fantastic opportunity to put them out of sight, awarded a penalty for a trip inside the area.

Substitute Manny Duku was the one to step up, and smashed it left, but the goalkeeper guessed right and magnificently pushed it wide.

Barely moments later, John-Lewis killed the game off, slotting home from the edge of the six-yard box, and watching his shot go in off the post, as did 103 City supporters, who erupted with delight, as their side went on to end a losing run of four games.

Player of the match