Dagenham & Redbridge Vs Solihull Moors: National League Match Preview, 2023

Dagenham & Redbridge will host Solihull Moors in the National League tomorrow afternoon, with both sides hopeful of kick starting a late play-off charge between now and the end of the season.

The home side are winless in their last four league games, which includes just one point from these matches. This came during a 1-1 draw away against Bromley in mid-January. Their winless run would also extend to five games if their FA Trophy defeat against Maidenhead United was included.

Meanwhile, Solihull Moors will be hoping to build on their key midweek win over York City and extend their winning away run to three matches, following a 3-0 win against Dorking Wanderers too. However, the Moors have lost four of their last six games.

With both sides seemingly recently free-falling down the National League table, a victory here for either side could be a huge turning point in their respective seasons.

Team News

Dagenham & Redbridge

The Daggers have been hit with a few injury concerns ahead of their home fixtures against Solihull Moors. Josh Hare isn’t expected back until next weekend, meanwhile Nik Tavares is out for the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, Angelo Balanta is slowly regaining his fitness following a big injury lay-off, but is likely to be named as a substitute. Former Moors striker Paul McCallum is expected to leave the club to sign for league rivals Chesterfield, so new signing Inih Effiong could make his first start for the club.

Solihull Moors

The Moors survived mid-week’s victory against York City without receiving any suspensions or fresh injury concerns. Callum Whelan has a knock and is expected to miss the match without a place on the bench.

Elsewhere, Jamey Osborne returned with an assist in mid-week and is expected to push for a starting spot. Josh Kelly is also hopeful of winning over Neal Ardley ahead of the match, but new signing Mark Beck is expected to lead the line.

Expected Line-Ups

Dagenham & Redbridge: Elliot Justham (GK); Sam Ling, Manny Onariase, David Longe-King, Elliot Johnson; Omar Mussa, Matt Robinson, Dean Rance; Myles Weston, Inih Effiong, Junior Morias (4-3-3)

Solihull Moors: Ryan Boot (GK); James Clarke, Callum Howe, Mitchell Roberts, Ben Coker; Tom Whelan, David Davis; Ryan Barnett, Joe Sbarra Andrew Dallas; Mark Beck (4-2-3-1)

Players To Watch

Inih Effiong - Dagenham & Redbridge

With one of the division’s top strikers set to make his first start for his new side, how could you chose a standout player to watch that isn’t Effiong?

The 31-year-old has scored 14 goals in 31 league games this season, before making a switch to Dagenham & Redbridge from Aldershot Town.

At 6ft3, Effiong is very likely to cause the Moors defence plenty of problems if he isn’t marked closely and given his reputation in the division already, he is certainly going to be one of the most watched players on the pitch this weekend.

Joe Sbarra - Solihull Moors

After picking up an ankle injury in mid-December, Joe Sbarra has returned from injury in fine form, including two goals and two assists in his previous three National League matches.

This takes the 24-year-old comfortably into double figures for goal contributions this season, with at least seven of his tally being goals for the Moors.

Sbarra is an opposition’s nightmare because he comfortably fills in the gap between defence and midfield meaning if the two parties don’t talk, the playmaker will have the roam of the pitch for Neal Ardley’s side, which could be catastrophic for the home side.

Match Details

W​​​​​​here will the game be played?

Saturday’s match between Dagenham & Redbridge and Solihull Moors will be played at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in London.

What time is kick-off?

In line with the rest of Saturday’s National League action, aside from Chesterfield Vs Notts County, the game will be a 3pm kick-off.

How can we watch the game?

Tickets for either side are still available for purchase and will continue to be so on the day of the game. You can also purchase a National League viewing pass for £9.99 via the official website and radio and social media coverage from both sides will also be available.