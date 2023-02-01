Stockport County vs Tranmere Rovers: League Two Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

Tranmere Rovers return to action after a positive week, ending a satisfactory transfer window and earning a victory over pace-setters Leyton Orient, Rovers travel to another play-off chasing side in Dave Chalinor’s Stockport County.

Rovers' start to the new year prior to last week had been unsatisfactory, losing to Crewe Alexandra before underwhelming home draws with Sutton United and Walsall meant the Super White Army lied 15th in the League Two table, far off expectation. Now, a brilliant result at the weekend and positivity around the squad with recent transfers sees the club looking upwards for the play-offs.

In Stockport’s first season back in the Football League after promotion from the National League last season, the Hatters sit 10th in League Two, three points off the play-offs.

Form hasn’t been on County’s side, with a win over Northampton Town three weeks ago being the last before a winless run that would tally up to six, but the longer it goes without a win, the more they’ll plummet down the league and slip away from the play-offs.

Team news

Stockport County

From County’s last outing on Tuesday evening, they will be without boyhood Hatter Connor Jennings, who completed a switch to Hartlepool United. Another outgoing was defender Calum MacDonald, who completed a permanent transfer to League One side Bristol Rovers.

An addition to the Stockport squad was the signing of versatile left-sided player Joe Grayson, who joined up with Dave Chalinor‘s side on-loan from Barrow until the end of the season.

Antoni Sarcevic may still miss out with an injury, as well as Tanto Olaofe, who picked up a knock a few weeks back.

Tranmere Rovers

Brad Walker could be handed his full debut on Saturday as Micky Mellon stated he's brought him in for “competition” in the centre of the park, although the midfield two of Chris Merrie and Lee O'Connor had their praises sung by Mellon after the draw against Walsall.

"I thought the two midfield players were excellent,” Mellon said after a gritty home draw against Walsall.

New loan signing’s Regan Hendry and Jay Turner-Cooke, arriving from Forest Green Rovers and Newcastle United respectively, are in the pipeline for their Rovers debut.

The only injury concern to date is Joel Mumbongo, who was took off injured towards the end of the first half against Walsall, but he could be back in contention in the squad.

Likely lineups

Stockport County

Hinchcliffe; Wright, Byrne, Johnson; Knoyle, Camps, Collar, Croasdale, Hussey; Wootton, Madden.

Tranmere Rovers

Hewelt; Dacres-Cogley, Davies, Turnbull, Bristow; Hawkes, Merrie, O’Connor, Morris; Saunders, Hemmings.

Key players

Josh Hawkes

After his performnace against Walsall, where he looked a costant threat going forward, Josh Hawkes could prove pivotal down the wing if Tranmere are looking to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Hawkes has netted six times in 24 outings for Rovers and twice in Tranmere's previous three outings - a free-kick against Walsall and a delightful curling shot against Sutton United.

Stockport, who’s defence is known to be resolute, will have to be at their best to keep him quiet.

Paddy Madden

A veteran of the English Football League and with nine goals to his name this season, Madden will be one to watch against Rovers.

Madden is a well known Football League goal scorer, and after a tough start, was an overlying reason as to why Yeovil Town were promoted to the Championship, against all the odds. The Hatters forward has been involved in 12 goals in his 24 appearances - scoring nine and creating three assists.

He may play a key part in Stockport’s attack for Saturday’s clash against Tranmere, as another one of the best and most defensively astute back lines in the division will have to be on fine form to deny the dangerous Irishman.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being hosted by Stockport County and will take place at Edgeley Park.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday February 4.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can purchase a match pass on Tranmere Rovers’ iFollow for £10, or listen to the game, paying as little as £1.

Highlights will be available on the Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County’s YouTube channel after the game.