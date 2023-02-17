Rodgers has rejuvenated Leicester when all seemingly looked lost

It was not too long ago that some onlookers felt Brendan Rodgers was lucky to still be managing Leicester City. Now, the notion is that Leicester are lucky to have him.

Those low days of August and September, which left Leicester rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and Rodgers nervous about his position, seem far away now. Leicester have risen to 13th in the table and will travel to Manchester United on Sunday unbeaten in four games across all competitions.

It has been some turnaround, and testament to the club’s owner who could easily have sacked Rodgers when things looked bleak, but instead stuck with his astute head coach and is now reaping the rewards.

Leicester’s season thus far can be split into two halves. The first 11 games saw them win two, draw two and lose seven with a goal difference of -7. Then, the next 11 games have included five wins, one draw and five defeats with a +5 goal difference. Clearly, Leicester have steadied themselves and now appear revitalised.

Their horrid start to the season in which they had to wait until October 3 for their first league win was a testing time. And their leaky defence was the main cause for concern. Conceding fours, fives and sixes in games suddenly gave Leicester the look of the division’s whipping boys.

This begs the question then, what changed? A natural break in the season due to the World Cup allowed Leicester time to regroup but given results and performances had started to turn prior to that points at Rodgers’ work on the training pitch also paying off. However, it has been the three January arrivals in the transfer market that have transformed the mood around Leicester.

Signings have transformed the mood

Rodgers frequently bemoaned the lack of signings after a quiet summer but he got his men in January. The three new signings have not only boosted the team’s confidence but have improved their performances in just two games; playing their part in the wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

The new centre-back pairing of Wout Faes and Harry Souttar looks stronger than anything they have had this season and while Brazilian winger Tete is going to be the signing that gets supporters out of their seats it is Victor Kristiansen who has impressed the most.

Getty: Michael Regan

The left back has been formidable in the past two games not only with his technical ability but he has quickly adapted to the physical demands of the Premier League and appears to have the right personality to help him succeed.

Tete’s introduction to the team has also been transformative. The introduction of a right winger has brought balance with the Shakhtar Donetsk loanee and Harvey Barnes adding a width to Leicester’s displays which also gives James Maddison more space to exploit in the middle of the pitch and has given Kelechi Iheanacho a new lease of life.

Leicester’s attack is starting to gel and as a consequence, the goals are flowing too. Leicester weren’t shot-shy in the early stages of the campaign but have elevated their level now. They have scored four in both of their past two games.

After going a goal behind early against Spurs last Saturday, Leicester recovered to score three before the break. Another goal followed to give Leicester a comprehensive victory over a team who defeated them 6-2 earlier in the campaign.

A look to the future

Leicester’s all-firing attack raises the question about Jamie Vardy’s future and whether he is no longer a regular starter for Rodgers.

Getty: Michael Regan

Vardy has started only 11 of Leicester’s league games this term and has found the net once. He has come off the bench on 67 and 77 minutes in the last two games for cameos rather than with a game-changing role.

The veteran striker has had a wonderful career, climbing from non-League to the World Cup semi-finals and winning the Premier League and FA Cup. Now, at 36 years of age, he is contracted until the end of the season and the wish from the supporters at least will be that he can still make important contributions from the substitutes bench.

Nevertheless, it feels as if the club are already planning for life without Vardy. Despite the upturn, they remain just six points above the relegation zone in the concertinaed bottom half of the table. After this weekend’s trip to Old Trafford, Rodgers’ team host Arsenal and then face an FA Cup fifth round tie against Blackburn Rovers. A period to add greater credence to Leicester’s rejuvenation?