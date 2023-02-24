Leeds United: The edge of glory or standing on the precipice?

"Everybody knows the potential of this squad. The commitment, Energy and passion they have is without doubt. From the first day, they have shown me these things. We just need a good result to change the dynamic" - Javi Gracia.

Today is season-defining

Leeds United is a massive football club, ninth biggest turnover in the Premier League and 18th in Europe as per the latest Deloitte Football Money statistics, despite a decrepit stadium with a capacity of under 40,000, a bang average website, a cranky ticketing system, and a retail arm that is less than sophisticated.

What the club does have is a truly magnificent, global fan base who buy the top 6 levels of shirts and merchandise, and sell out tickets home and away.

The current ownership of Andrea Radrizzani and the San Francisco 49ers Enterprises are in the process of a handover where the 49ers will become full owners, maybe as early as this summer.

Radrizzani, along with dynamic duo CEO Angus Kinnear and Sporting Director Victor Orta, rescued the club from 16 years in the wilderness and the evil clutches of a series of dodgy owners, latterly the charismatic yet erratic Massimo Cellino, and pulled off a masterstroke in employing superstar manager Marcelo Bielsa to galvanise the club, city and fanbase, and get it promoted to the promised land of the Premier League as runaway Championship champions, playing scintillating football in the 2019-2020 season.

The city was buoyant, and at long last, the club integrated fully with the population. Leeds is England’s third largest city, with only one football club, murals have sprung up depicting great players, managers and moments from the club’s history, and the general euphoric feeling was infectious.

Credit: Mural LUFC Trust

Bielsa could turn water into wine and push players to become better than they dreamed they could be. The first tumultuous season back in the big time resulted in Leeds becoming everyone’s favourite other team and a heady 9th-place finish - the foundations were laid for long-term glory, so what could possibly go wrong?

Well, Bielsa’s regime is a harsh one - pushing players physically and mentally, he wanted to improve the squad and for the club to buy recruits with more quality who could fit into his all-action system.

The club failed to do so and believed that he could continue sprinkling the magic dust in an unprecedented fourth season in charge. His previous longest stint at a club side was 2 years. Without a substantial refresh, continued progress was impossible, and season two back in the big time started badly, and in late February 2022, he was fired, to the chagrin of most of the support, despite the fact it was the right thing to do and surely the club had an ace up its sleeve for his replacement... right?

Victor Orta’s recruitment over his time at Leeds has a chequered history, Bielsa, Ilan Messlier, Rodrigo Moreno, Raphihna, Tyler Adams and Willie Gnonto are undoubtedly great, Jay Lloyd Grot, Michel Lasogga, Kiko Casilla, Helder Costa, the Jean Kevin Augustin fiasco and many more less so.

As far as new managers were concerned, Orta had identified a long list with Jesse Marsch on top of it. It was said he had been tracking Marsch for two years and he was top of the pile - a natural successor to Bielsa, an advocate of high-intensity football. Strange, as he was fired by Red Bull Leipzig in September 2021 after an unsuccessful 6-month stint, and his previous two-year tenure at Red Bull Salzburg was impressive, but with a club with by far the biggest budget in a farmer’s league, and before that, average short stints in New York and Montreal. Not really a track record to get excited about or is the obvious natural successor to a genius.

He could talk, boy, could he talk, but could he coach?

Marsch arrived with a limited backroom staff that he managed to cobble together and made no improvements to the side’s performance. Despite speaking eloquently and far too often, the fight to survive went to the last day of the season and safety was assured by a mixture of results elsewhere - the fact Brentford were already on holiday and Raphinha was determined to leave on a high note in his swan song before his dream summer move to Barcelona.

Recruitment was heavy in the summer but results were poor after a good August. The board persisted with Marsch and backed him again in the January 2023 transfer window, despite the club having a horrendous record of only four wins and not one since bonfire night. After 20 games with the club perilously close to the relegation places, he was fired, months too late. Surely the club had a plan in place - the owner had already said it was impossible for the club to get relegated, and there would be white smoke soon.

There was no white smoke; the club had arrogantly assumed their first choices, which included Carlos Corboran at West Bromwich Albion, Arne Slot at Feyenoord, and Andoni Iraola at Rayo Vallecano would jump ship from successful campaigns mid-season.

They didn’t, they put Michael Skubala, a well-meaning yet inexperienced former PE teacher and futsal coach from the under 23s in caretaker charge, and he lost two out of three matches - the club dropped to 19th after 23 games, and the position was more than perilous.

On just about the anniversary of Balsa’s sacking, Javier Gracia was confirmed as the new head coach along with a backroom staff of Mikel Antia, Zigor Aranalde, and Juan Solla Skubala also has been promoted to a first-team role. Gracia has a good reputation with ex-players like Ben Foster from his time at Watford and fans heaping praise on him.

Gracia is a brave man, taking on the challenge of a 15-game season to keep Leeds United in the Premier League. His first press conference was positive, enthusiastic and forward-looking; the players have to buy into his methods and mindset fast and show it on the pitch, starting today in a must-win match against fellow strugglers Southampton.

A win today can be season-defining and launch the bid for ultimate survival then in the summer, with the full takeover the club can build on those solid foundations and become great again. Failure doesn’t bear thinking about.