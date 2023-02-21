Leeds appoint Javi Gracia as new manager

Following over two weeks of set backs in their hunt for a new manager, Leeds have finally ended their search and appointed ex-Watford boss Javi Gracia.

The 52-year-old has taken over from Jesse Marsch who was sacked just over a fortnight ago following Leeds' 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The club have said to have signed Gracia on a 'flexible deal', with it understood to be running until the end of the season with the hope that he can keep the Whites in the Premier League.

His previous experience in English football saw him guide Watford to their highest ever league position in 11th, as well as their first FA Cup final in 35 years, losing 6-0 in the final to Manchester City.

Since then, he has had spells in Spain at Valencia and in Qatar with Al Sadd, failing to last more than a year in charge at both sides.

Despite being given then job at Elland Road, he was not first choice for the Leeds hierarchy, with attempts for West Brom's Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola being shut down early on.

They also had their eye on Feyenoord's Arne Slot and former River Plate coach Marcel Gallardo, however they seemed too out of reach and settled for Gracia.

Leeds currently sit in the relegation zone of the Premier League in 19th, falling into it at the weekend after their 1-0 loss at relegation rivals Everton.

Since beating Chelsea in August, Leeds have pick up less points than any of the other 19 teams in the league, suggesting that a change of manager has been needed for a while.

The only wins they have managed since the new year were ones in the FA Cup against Cardiff City and Accrington Stanley - both lower league opposition.

This is the second manager in two years that has been brought in to keep Leeds in the Premier League, with Marsch replacing fan-favourite Marcelo Bielsa last season and managing to secure them safety after their final day win against Brentford.

Gracia will have a tough job keeping Leeds in the top-flight with a tricky run of fixtures coming up, with games against Southampton, Chelsea and Brighton in their next three.

The club are hoping that their game against relegation rivals Southampton will be the Spaniards first game as manager, subject to obtaining the necessary work permissions.

The Saints also have a new man in charge in the from of Ruben Selles, who managed his first game at the weekend and beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Skubala, the man who took temporary charge of Leeds whilst finding a new manager, is believed to have been rewarded for the job he did and will be part of Gracia's backroom staff.

The former under 21's coach took charge of three games as caretaker manager, which included a double header against Manchester United.

The only point he managed to claim in these games came in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, but despite their lack of points, performances did slightly improve under Skubala and suggest why he has been kept on.

Michael Skubala before game against Manchester United - Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

What will Gracia bring to Leeds?

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes that Gracia is a good appointment for Leeds and can work with the players he has available.

He told BBC Sport: "He is a manager that doesn't have just one style, he adapts to the types of players he has. That is why he will work very well for Leeds."

"I have been to see him a few times in old jobs and he develops a very close relationship with players, he was a player himself at the top level."

"And he knows what is required. He is quiet when he has to be, raises his voice when he has to. He convinces players by working with them, not imposing his personality. He is a great reader of games."