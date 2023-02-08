Manchester United vs Leeds: Post-Match Player Ratings

The Red Devils came from two goals down to claim a point against managerless Leeds United, moving back above Newcastle into third.

A goal from Wilfried Gnonto in under a minute and an own goal from Raphael Varane early in the second half looked like it sent Leeds on their way to claim their first win of 2023.

However Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho got the home side back level in the second half to spare their blushes and deny Leeds the three points.

Here is how the players rated at Old Trafford:

Manchester United

David De Gea - 5/10

Not the Spainard's best game in a United shirt but certainly not his worst. Perhaps could have done better for Gnonto's goal but other than that he only had to make one save.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

His first start in four weeks and he had a tough game up against Gnonto. Progressively got better and wanted to attack, also set up Rashford's goal with a brilliant cross.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

Made a few important interceptions and blocks to stop Leeds from scoring any more. Showed his usual aggression and passion in a decent display.

Raphael Varane - 5/10

Not the best evening for the experienced Frenchman. Struggled with the intensity of the game and put one into his own net. Also didn't win many of his ground or aerial duals.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

Had a quiet first half but was much improved in the second when Jadon Sancho came on. Looked to attack down the left flank and played a key part in the equaliser.

Marcel Sabitzer - 6/10

A decent debut for the Austrian international in the midfield replacing Casemiro. Had a few shooting opportunities but sometimes a bit sloppy with the ball.

Fred- 3/10

Poor display from the Brazilian and the home crowd let him know. Gave the ball away far too many times and this was met by groans from the United fans.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

The Man United captain was at fault for the first goal when he was robbed in possession by Tyler Adams. Showed energy in the second half but didn't produce a great deal.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

The in-form man didnt get too many chances at goal but when he did, he took it. Brilliant header to get United back into the game and linked up well with Dalot on the right.

Photo by Michael Regan/ Getty Images

Alejandro Garnacho - 5/10

Had a good first half and caused Luke Ayling some problems, but missed two golden opportunities and subbed off before the hour mark.

Wout Weghorst - 4/10

Was not in the game at all and received no service. Subbed off before the hour mark and then United started to deliver the ball into the box.

Substitutes:

Facundo Pellistri (59') - 6/10

A good Premier League debut for the Uraguyan. Brought intensity when he came on and played a part in Rashford's goal.

Jadon Sancho (59') - 7/10

Did what he was brought on to do and levelled the scoring. Showed other good moments and moved the ball quickly, good for a player who has been out for a while.

Victor Lindelof (82') - N/A

Tyrell Malacia (82') - N/A

Leeds United

Illan Meslier - 7/10

Produced some brilliant saves and kept Leeds in the game. Could not have done much about either goals.

Luke Ayling - 7/10

A proper captain's performance from Ayling. Kept Garnacho quiet for the majority of the game and won most of his duals and tackles.

Robin Koch - 7/10

Back from suspension and showed why Leeds missed him at the weekend. Commanding from the back and won most of his tackles. Also played the ball out wide for the second goal. Perhaps could have done better with Rashford's goal and challenged more for the header.

Pascal Struijk - 5/10

Looked good at the back and certainly made a better start than he did at Nottingham Forest. However, he was forced off with an injury after 22 minutes.

Max Wober - 8/10

A brick wall performance from the Austrian and made some clearances and blocks, including one off the line from Garnacho's shot. Looks to be a great signing and was arguably their best player.

Tyler Adams - 7/10

Worked his socks off yet again and drove his team forward with big challenges and lots of energy.

Weston McKennie - 7/10

Formed a good partnership with his American teammate on his first start for Leeds. Enjoyed the battle and could be a good signing if he continues to play as he did in the derby.

Luis Sinisterra - N/A

Forced off with an injury in the eighth minute.

Jack Harrison - 6/10

Certainly better than last week. Showed some promising spells but Leeds fans will still want to see more from him.

Wilfried Gnonto - 8/10

Brilliant once again. He causes problems every time he plays and at such a young age, he has a bright future ahead. Scored a wonderful goal in the first minute and never stopped running.

Photo by Michael Regan/ Getty Images

Patrick Bamford - 5/10

Had a tough battle against two really good centre backs. Tried to put his body about but the injury to Rodrigo could hurt Leeds as he still looks like a depleted player.

Substitutes:

Crysencio Summerville (8') - 7/10

It was his cross that saw Varane put it into his own net. Had a few dangerous runs and looks to be getting back to his best following his injury.

Junior Firpo (23') - 6/10

Had a decent game and kept Rashford relatively quiet.

Brenden Aaronson (63') - 5/10

Free kick hit the post but quiet other than that.

Georginio Rutter (63') - 5/10

Showed some good touches but still trying to find his feet in a Leeds shirt.

Sam Greenwood (90') - N/A