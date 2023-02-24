Tottenham vs Reading: Women's FA Cup Preview, Fifth Round, 2023

Two out-of-form sides, in Tottenham Hotspur and Reading, prepare to clash for the third time this season on Sunday, but on this occasion, a place in the Vitality Women's FA Cup Quarter-Finals is up for grabs.

Having already met in the Conti Cup group stage and in the Women's Super League, one of these freefalling teams must come out of their shell to stop the rot and provide something to gloat about, as each side has one win to their name so far.

Spurs approach Sunday's match on the back of two narrow defeats at home to title-fighters Chelsea and Manchester United, albeit they did mark down their last victory with an emphatic thrashing of London City in the previous round of the FA Cup.

In fairness to the Royals, they have only played a single game since their penalty shoot-out win over Leicester in the Fourth Round, however, that materialized to be a two-goal beating by Liverpool. Coincidentally, Reading's most recent league win was over Spurs back in early December.

That reflects their status in the division, currently avoiding the drop by a sole point, while the Lilywhites are two points safer, despite poor form.

Putting all that aside, neither of these two teams have lifted the prestigious FA Cup trophy, nor have made it to the Wembley stage, so a win here would be a huge morale boost.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

The obvious talking point is Eveliina Summanen's two-match suspension following 'deception of a match official' during her side's defeat at home to Man United, which results in her absence for this FA Cup tie.

Eveliina Summanen was involved in a controversial confrontation with Ella Toone during Spurs' defeat to Man United (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

In addition, Kyah Simon, Ellie Brazil, Ria Percival, Ramona Petzelberger and Kit Graham all missed out on the last outing through injury, and could be set for another 90 minutes watching from the sidelines.

Reading

Forward Deanne Rose will again be a miss for Kelly Chambers' side, as she continues to suffer with a long-term injury.

Easther Mayi Kith was one of the Royals' winter signings, and yet to appear in blue and white, she may be welcomed onto the bench for the first time.

Likely Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur

Korpela; Ildhusøy, Turner, Bartrip, Zadorsky, Harrop; Iwabuchi, Spence, Ayane, Neville; England

Reading

Burns; Mukandi, Cooper, Evans, Woodham; Vanhaevermaet, Moore; Eikeland, Troelsgaard, Rowe; Harries

Key Players

Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur)

Since linking up with the club in January, England has pretty much lived up to expectations, netting four times across five appearances.

Scoring in all but one game should fill the 28-year-old with confidence, especially having got on the scoresheet in the last three, and she will look to continue her fine form in an attempt to guide Spurs through on Sunday.

Spurs forward Bethany England has four goals in five games (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading)

Joining the Royals back in 2021, Troelsgaard has really made her mark, and despite Reading's poor run of results, she boasts six goals in all competitions this season, making her top scorer within the club.

The 34-year-old provides bags of experience, and has useful attributes in midfield and attack, so the Tottenham backline will have to be well aware of her in the cup tie.

Sanne Troelsgaard is Reading's current top scorer (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Women's FA Cup Fifth Round encounter will take place at Brisbane Road, the home of Leyton Orient.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off on Sunday is scheduled for 2pm GMT.

Where can I watch?

As always, the best way to watch the game is by purchasing a ticket.

If you are unable to make it to the match, live in-game updates will be provided by each club's social media channels.

There will be no live stream for this cup tie.