Ten Hag tells Man Utd players to 'create their own legacy' ahead of final

Erik ten Hag has told his players to “create their own legacy” as the Manchester United seek to obtain their first piece of silverware in six seasons when they face Newcastle United in Sunday’s League Cup final.

United have not won a trophy since claiming the Europa League in 2017, despite reaching four semi-finals and a final, but the upturn in form since Ten Hag took charge in the summer has been stark.

The Dutchman has overseen a marked transformation in culture and quality, with the club fighting on all four fronts as a frantic February fixture schedule comes to a mouth-watering conclusion.

Three days on from beating Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off, a victory Ten Hag claimed was his best yet as manager, United head to Wembley full of confidence.

“[When] you’re playing for Manchester United and you have to create your own legacy, therefore you have to win trophies,” Ten Hag said. ”We have the opportunity.

“Every season again [there are more] but we are in good direction and Sunday we have the opportunity to win a trophy. But after Sunday it moves on, then we are still in three leagues where we have still good opportunities to win something.”

'Winning first trophy is massive'

Ten Hag won five trophies during his 4½ year spell as Ajax head coach and appreciates the impact of a group winning their first piece of silverware together. That Ten Hag has the chance to win the first trophy on offer since joining United only highlights his influence.

“It’s massive, but first get the first one,” Ten Hag said. “So, now we have the opportunity to get that one and don’t think further ahead when that doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t help you.

“It’s only about focusing. We have the opportunity Sunday and we have to put everything we have in to get the trophy and to get it into Manchester.”

Asked if there is a sense that a Wembley win could jumpstart his the project he is overseeing at United, Ten Hag responded: “Yeah, so focus on [Newcastle]. That is the only thing that we can do in this moment. And after it, we will look further on, what it means and how the two things [impact us].

“Either you win and that’s good. That can have the impact you mentioned. But if you don’t win it, there are coming more opportunities and then you have to carry on the process because we are still in a good direction that can’t be dependent on one game.”

This will be Ten Hag’s first visit to England’s national stadium and the venue will be rocking as Newcastle are also in desperate need of a trophy to embolden Eddie Howe’s work at the North East club.

“I never had the opportunity to have the experience to be in Wembley, only television,” Ten Hag added. “I’m looking forward. It is a big joy.”