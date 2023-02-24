Has Fred stolen Eriksen's spot in the Manchester United XI ?

Now it might seem rash to suggest that Fred is performing well enough to keep his spot in Manchester United's midfield but after his recent performances, why not? The Brazilian has been revitalised this season and he has been a surprisingly valuable asset to Erik ten Hag's midfield.

Fans in Old Trafford have been chanting their approval for their new and improved midfield maestro. After scoring a vital goal against Barcelona on Thursday, every red in the stadium sang:

"Fred! Fred will tear you apart again!"

If you told those same fans at the start of the season that they would be singing a chant for Fred, they might not have believed you. Yet here we are.

The 29-year-old has recently proved himself to be an important cog in ten Hag's midfield machine. In two legs against the Spanish giants, he was unplayable with one goal and one assist. But he offers much more than an attacking threat.

Throughout his time at the club, he has shown great desire to win the ball. But this season, his passion has been second to none. From a snappy chihuahua, to a ferocious pit bull who loves a fight - it comes as no surprise that United fans have warmed up to the player.

A midfield heist

While United fans are certainly enjoying watching Fred's moments of magic, there is one man who might be a bit worried - Christian Eriksen. The Dane made himself an instant fan favourite at Old Trafford, but after a miserable injury, their eyes have turned elsewhere.



Eriksen was once the first name on the Manchester United team sheet, but he will likely have to wait until next season to rejoin the fray. The 31-year-old will be watching in envy as Fred flourishes in, what was once, his spot.

The former Inter Milan and Tottenham midfielder made himself integral to United's attacking threat. But now, Fred has began to cover that role and perhaps offer more with his defensive prowess. So what does that mean for the Dane?

As an aging midfielder, who has already faced severe health and injury problems in recent years, it could be difficult for Eriksen re-emerge as a starting midfielder for United. His next competitive game could potentially be at the beginning of next season's campaign, which is around seven months from now.

There may be a possibility that he is ready for the big games towards the end of this season. That could involve a Europa League final, an FA Cup final or even the last few crucial games in a Premier League title fight, who knows? Re-introducing such a player into the squad after several months without football is always a risk and it may not be one worth taking.

A change in times for United

United seem to have changed their tactics slightly since Eriksen's injury too. The general pace of the game is much quicker and the midfielders seem to have a lot more on their plates. Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Fred are all injecting much more pace into the game.

Whether that's through a quicker and shorter passing style, or purely through a more intense pressing system ,things have changed. The question is; can Eriksen keep up with it? For United, he has tended to prefer to wait for the ball and then distribute it with excellent precision and intelligence. Whereas, it seems that ten Hag wants his players to win the ball and take it forward as quickly as possible.

There is no question that Eriksen has incredible skill, and his contribution to the team has not gone unnoticed. Seven assists in nine Premier League games is a record that anyone would be proud of and United fans are certainly grateful for that.

It was an incredibly unfortunate time to have an injury and for many, it looked like United's season would have taken a huge hit. But Fred has well and truly stepped up to the task. He has proved a lot of supporters wrong over the past few weeks.

With that in mind, his resurgence in form may finally be enough to make his place in the team certain. Whether that's from his tenacity, attacking vision or his fearless mentality, the boss clearly likes something in him.

Erik ten Hag's new man

It's early days yet for Fred, who has to maintain his excellent run of form for the rest of the campaign. However, he has shown the right heart and determination in making himself a starter at the club. That may be enough to steal the spot, right from Eriksen's hands.

In terms of competition for the rest of the season, he will have to keep the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Marcel Sabitzer and the ever present Scott McTominay away from the team. If he does, then Fred has the chance to shine and it's a safe bet that he will take that opportunity with open arms.

He might not be in Paul Scholes' best books, or that of some United fans, but he is definitely in the manager's. Let's see how far Fred can go, will it be another forgettable season? Or will he thrive?