Jurgen Klopp and Patrick Vieira frustrated by 0-0 draw

Despite another disappointing result for Jurgen Klopp and his side, the German remained relatively positive in his post-match interview.

Liverpool dominated possession at Selhurst Park, but did not manage to test Vicente Guaita in the Crystal Palace goal on too many occasions.

Mohamed Salah saw his curling effort cannon back off the crossbar before Cody Gakpo’s effort was saved later on in the second half.

Other than those chances, the visitors failed to create opportunities with all the possession they had, with Klopp admitting that they didn't cause too much of a threat to the Eagles defence.

"We started the game really there and the dynamic and passes were good.

In the end, we didn't threat them in behind enough so we had to play in between the lines.

Our best chance wasn't a shot on target as today I learnt that hitting the crossbar does not mean a shot on target."

The Reds had a great record against Palace before the clash, winning 10 games in a row against them in the league.

However, Klopp admitted before the game that the hostile ground always threw up some challenges and reiterated how they struggled again today.

“It was a very typical game at Palace. The big difference for us is that we usually score one or two of the chances we had but we didn't do that tonight.

We killed the atmosphere with the way we played and people were not really happy [in the stadium]. In the end its an away point and it's ok, its not brilliant, but it's ok."

Refuses to take criticism about his players

Klopp made four changes from the side that got thrashed midweek against Real Madrid, with one of these changes being Naby Keita in the midfield.

However, the Guinea international was dragged off at half time after a poor first half, with Trent Alexander-Arnold following him later on in the second half despite Liverpool searching for a goal.

When asked about if any of his players looked fragile, Klopp responded: "I did not see that? Who did you mean?

Naby [Keita] had an early yellow card and it's then difficult so we thought we'd take him off earlier.

Trent [Alexander-Arnold] plays all the games so that makes it really tricky. I did not take him off because he was bad, I took him off because he plays all the games and we had to change him."

Alexander-Arnold crossing the ball (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

Vieira was much more optimistic with his teams performance

Despite the hosts not winning a league game in the new year, Patrick Vieira was happy with his team’s performance.

“I like the attitude of the team, the competitiveness, the spirit and the fight that we showed today.

I think first half we started well and we were growing into the game with a few good chances. I think we started the second half a bit slow and they were much better, but it was important for us not to concede in this difficult period."

Their struggles in front of goal continued as they failed to register a shot on target in the contest, highlighting why only four teams in the league have scored less than their 21 goals this season.

Vieira recognised this issue and insisted he would work on it with his players.

"This is one of the frustrations in this game and of the season so far. It is one area we need to work on because the chances are there, we just need to score them, but that is the most difficult things to do."

‘Olise can be as good as he wants to be’

The man of the match tonight was the hosts’ Michael Olise, a player who has tormented many defences already this season.

He caused huge problems down the left flank and set-up some good goal scoring opportunities with his wicked deliveries into the box.

He received high praise from his manager.

”I think it was one of his best performances yet. I think he was really good tactically, defensively and he was really smart. Every time he got the ball he created danger and we want that to help us create chances."

In response to a question about the potential of the 21-year-old, his manager was rather coy.

"It all depends on him and how much he want to be the best. It's about the sacrifices he is willing to make and how hard he is going to work. But he is passionate about the game and he loves it, so we just have to help him grow."