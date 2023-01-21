Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle United: Magpies frustrated in Selhurst Park draw

Newcastle United have extended their club-record unbeaten run to 15 games following a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Magpies, up to third in the Premier League table, saw Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita deny Joelinton on three separate occasions while Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Aleksandar Isak all failed to score on headers.

A draw means the North East outfit are eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal having played two more matches than the Gunners and quite possibly ending their title bid.

While Palace have still not registered a win in 2023, they did pick up a second draw against top four opposition in four days, having held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Talisman Wilfried Zaha left with an apparent hamstring injury in the second half.

Story of the match

Crystal Palace made four changes from the side that drew with Manchester United as Michael Olise was dropped to the bench for Jordan Ayew, while Eberiche Eze replaced Jean-Philipp Mateta. Jeffrey Schlupp started in place of Will Hughes and Joel Ward came in for Nathaniel Clyne at right-back.

Newcastle were unchanged from the side that beat Fulham 1-0 last week.

A first half that saw the North East outfit dominate the match in chances failed to produce any goals. The Palace back-line was resolute with Guaita denying the Magpies at every turn.

Joe Willock did some good work down the left that give Miguel Almiron the best chance of the game, but he could only find the side netting from a tight angle at the back post.

The visitors are one of the top-flight's most dangerous from dead-ball situations and a corner by Kieran Tripper made its way to Dan Burn, who lashed a volley straight at Guaita.

He then denied Joelinton twice in quick succession, first getting a hand to the Spaniard's effort after he had cut inside the box, before deflecting away a close-range effort from a corner.

The hosts were left to wonder why Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes weren't shown yellow cards for similar challenges to that of Marc Guehi, who was cautioned after just four minutes of action.

Late in the first half, Zaha got the better of Trippier but couldn't sort his feet out and seconds later, an unmarked Chris Richards headed over from the resulting corner.

Newcastle continued to press the Palace goal following the restart as Wilson's close-range header from a short Trippier corner was shot straight into the gloves of Guaita. Joelinton then curled one straight at the 'keeper from 20 yard out.

Despite Zaha being forced off, the Eagles created their best chance in the final few minutes as a high ball in the air for Odsonne Edouard caused problems for the Magpies defense and the loose ball fell to Mateta.

The Frenchman sent his strike towards the top corner, but the outstretched arm of Pope kept the substitute's effort out of the back of the net.

Isak and Fabian Schar fired close-range headers straight at Guaita as Newcastle continued to push for a winner.

A mistake at the back post nearly led to disaster for the hosts, but Allan Saint-Maximin was unable to capitalize, his powerful close-range strike deflected wide.

That was one of a number of chances that the Magpies couldn't convert to register their goalless draw in their last four contests.

Player of the match: Vicente Guaita

He made a number of key stops to rescue a suspect Palace back line and earn his side a point in a game they were thoroughly outplayed in.