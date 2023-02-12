Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton - Player Ratings

The game as a whole was a one-sided affair, with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi claiming "there was only one team on the pitch". James Tomkins pounced on Robert Sanchez's mistake in the 69th minute to steal a point, their first shot on target all game.

Solly March had given Brighton the lead just minutes before, after Pervis Estupinan's first-half goal was incorrectly chalked off by VAR - a mistake which the PGMOL have admitted was due to "human error". Patrick Vieira and his side will be glad of the point however Brighton will be ruing missed opportunities and unjust officiating where they should have closed the game out.

Man of the Match - Pervis Estupinan

Vicente Guaita - 7/10 - Kept Palace in the game in the first half with a number of smart saves. There was very little if anything he could have done about the goal. Strong performance all round.

Tyrick Mitchell - 5/10 - Struggled all game against Solly March and Tariq Lamptey when he came on. He was unable to get forward as a result and found himself tracking back for large parts of the game.

Marc Guehi - 6/10 - Defended well for the most part but most of Brighton's threat was from out wide. He stemmed the danger through the middle and kept Deniz Undav and Evan Ferguson quiet.

James Tomkins - 6.5/10 - Fears before the game over his pace and match fitness were proved wrong as he defended resolutely and managed to score with Palace's only real chance of the game.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Nathaniel Clyne - 7/10 - The most important matchup before the game, was how Clyne would fare against Koaru Mitoma. He kept the Japanese winger quiet, something that many full-backs haven't been able to do this season.

Cheick Doucoure - 5/10 - Was dominated by Gross and Caicedo in the midfield and struggled to have any real influence going forward. He was quite exposed by the overload Brighton had in the middle of the park.

Will Hughes - 6/10 - Picking up a booking early on didn't help the midfielder but he was strong and probably the most prominent of the Palace players before he was forced off in the 56th minute.

Michael Olise - 5/10 - Offered some action at times but was forced to track back for most of the game and struggled to get into the game. Looked quite lackluster at times however it was his cross that Sanchez spilled for the palace goal.

Jordan Ayew - 7/10 - His tenacity, desire, and hard work was the driver of all of Palace's work. He's probably one of the only players that shone in poor team performance.

Jeffrey Schlupp - 6/10 - Like his fellow winger Olise, he was forced to defend for large periods of the game but did find a few opportunities to get in behind. He was often dragged out of shape by Joel Veltman's tactical positioning.

Jean-Philippe Mateta - 5.5/10 - For as poor as most of his play was on the ball, he was a constant body and option that occupied the Brighton defense. Service to him was constant and he often lost out to Dunk and Webster but was at the focal point of the attack. He never really looked like scoring though.

SUBS: Albert Sambi Lokonga (6/10), Eberichi Eze (6/10), Odsonne Edouard (6/10), Naouirou Ahamada (N/A)

Patrick Vieira - 4/10

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Brighton Player Ratings:

Robert Sanchez - 3/10 - Barely had to make a save all game until he spilled the floating cross resulting in the palace goal. There's no doubt it cost the Albion 2 points, an uncharacteristic mistake from the Spaniard.

Joel Veltman - 7/10 - Played well across the backline and was a constant option on the flank throughout the first half. Pulled inside in the second half to fill in at center half.

Adam Webster - 7/10 - Looked a bit more like his former self and made a couple of great blocks.

Lewis Dunk - 7/10 - Had a good battle all game with Mateta and wasn't his normal ruthless self. However, his array of passing and control of the game was once again incredible.

Pervis Estupiñan - 9/10 - For the third week in a row, Estupiñan takes man of the match. An incredible display up and down the left wing and was very unfortunate to have his goal scrubbed off.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Moises Caicedo - 8.5/10 - So strong in the midfield and dominated his duels. Influential in the build-up of all the play. A player that Brighton will be glad to have performing in the middle of the park every week, after his transfer saga in January.

Pascal Gross - 7/10 - Decent performance in the middle of the park, but didn't have as much impact further forward as he found himself the deepest lying of the 3 in midfield in most passages. Spread to play and was the center of many of the Albion's passages of play.

Alexis MacAllister- 5/10 - Missed a plethora of great opportunities and could have seen red on another day. A rare off day for the Argentine but still as influential as ever with the ball in midfield.

Kaoru Mitoma - 6/10 - A quiet game for the winger who is in fine form. Found himself coming inside a lot more than usual and was kept isolated by Clyne and Hughes who dealt with him well.

Solly March - 8.5/10 - Brighton's most constant attacking threat and was brilliant all game. Took his goal well at the back post and could have had another. He would have scored a 9 if it weren't for his awful corner in the second half!

Deniz Undav - 6.5/10 - A very quiet game in front of goal for the German who, despite Brighton's dominance, had very few chances. He often found himself deeper trying to get involved in the play and was switched for Ferguson after the hour mark.

SUBS: Evan Ferguson (6/10), Tariq Lamptey (7/10)

Roberto De Zerbi - 8/10