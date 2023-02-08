La Escuela de Futbol River Plate - South America's most successful talent factory continues to thrive

Julián Alvarez and teammates of River Plate celebrate winning the championship with the trophy after a match between River Plate and Racing Club as part of Torneo Liga Profesional 2021 at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on November 25, 2021 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

To live and play with greatness is the River Plate way.

The slogan has evolved from simply 'El Mas Grande' (the greatest) to a more fitting philosophy.

Living and playing with greatness is more than just being 'the greatest'. Greatness signifies that it is the end of the road, the peak.

Greatness is a path of humility that is in the history of River, in it's achievements and in the aspiration towards the future.

Greatness to honour the club's philosophy, to be humble in victory and overcome mistakes. It is to honour the club's idols, train the youth, and prioritise the collective over the individual.

Being from River is living and playing with greatness, the club say.

Located in the Nunez neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, River Plate are a football giant. Los Millonarios are the most successful side in South America.

Despite their association with copious wealth, River are renowned on a global scale for producing elite, profitable talent. Over 54% of all players to have ever pulled on the blue and white shirt of La Albiceleste have originated from La Escuela de Futbol River Plate.

Alfredo Di Stefano, Jose Manuel Moreno, Daniel Passarella, Marcelo Gallardo, Omar Sivori, Javier Saviola, Hernan Crespo, Javier Mascherano, Gonzalo Higuain, and a host of others, have all walked through the fabled doors of El Semillero - and that is without mentioning their current World Cup heroes.

Among this list are multiple Ballon d'Ors, World Cup and Champions League winners' medals, along with the substantial haul of silverware they collected during their tenures.

Without the academy, the club would not have built a legacy as the most successful club in Argentina, with 37 league titles and four Copa Libertadores to their name.

River attempt to instil their young talent with the club's three Gs policy - Ganar, Gustar y Golear (win, enjoy and thrash). Due to this mentality, the academy products are moulded into elite footballers, both physically and technically, who play with their heart on their sleeve and are willing to die on the pitch to attain greatness.

River has contributed more players to Argentina's three World Cup winning squads than any other side. A survey conducted by the Argentinian Football Association stated that six out of 11 players in the all-time Argentina national team had played for River Plate.

The core of Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, and Gonzalo Montiel were integral to La Albiceleste's World Cup 2022 triumph.

World Cup heroes

Julian Alvarez

Before joining El Semillero, an 11-year-old Alvarez had a trial with Real Madrid.

It was at this age where he earned the nickname 'el Aranita', the little spider - he was so good on the ball that it seemed like he had more than two legs.

He scored twice in five games for Los Blancos, but was unable to join the Spanish giants due to age restrictions.

Alvarez was handed his debut by Marcelo Gallardo in October 2018.

El Arana quickly established himself as Gallardo's favoured attacker to lead the line, and that December, seven years after his trial with Real Madrid, he touched down at the Bernabeu to take on arch rivals Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final.

Still only 18-years-old, the Argentine was subbed on in extra-time in a bid to break down a stubborn Boca defence. He repaid Gallardo's trust as Los Millonarios went on to triumph 3-1 and lift the prestigious trophy.

Alvarez exploded into life in 2020/21. The prolific forward spearheaded River towards the league title, netting 18 league goals, scooping up the golden boot. He also provided seven assists.

He ended his River Plate career with 54 goals and 31 assists in 122 games.

The Argentine also became the only player in the club's history to score six goals in a single match, when he tore apart Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores.

For Argentina, Alvarez' four strikes at the 2022 World Cup, propelled La Albiceleste to glory, ending their 36-year wait.

Goals were not the only thing he contributed, with his movement football intelligence, and attacking presence helping to make Argentina more unpredictable going forward.

After their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, La Albiceleste were on the verge of getting dumped out in the group stages against Mexico in the second game.

Nerves and tension were starting to build, but Argentina's secret weapon entered the fray in the 63rd minute, and their fortunes soon changed.

A mere 60 seconds after emerging, Argentina took the lead courtesy of a moment of magic from Lionel Messi, firing low into the bottom corner.

From then on, Lionel Scaloni viewed Alvarez as his leading man upfront - it did not take long for the striker to repay his faith.

Alvarez was on the scoresheet in Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland, confirming their status as group C winners.

Just three days later, el Arana was on target again, netting against Australia in the Round of 16.

He proved to be the man for the big occassion, sealing Argentina's place in the World Cup final.

After winning the penalty that put his country 1-0 up, Alvarez carried the ball from his own half, weaving his way into the Croatia box before poking past Livakovic to double their lead. Alvarez doubled his own tally later on, firing low and hard from close-range.

The 22-year-old became the youngest player since Pele to score a brace in a World Cup semi-final.

The rest as we know it was history. Alvarez however was not the only former River man to contribute to ending La Albiceste's 36-year wait for greatness - he was helped by two others to have honoured La Banda.

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez was born to play for River Plate - he was named after club legend Enzo Francescoli.

Joining River at the age of five, it was clear he was destined for greatness.

After soaring through the ranks, he was promoted to the first-team by Gallardo, making his debut in March 2020 in the Copa Libertadores.

Despite showing glimpses of quality, it was decided that in order to maximise his development, he needed to be a starter elsewhere.

He was loaned out to Defensa y Justcia, where he was able to blossom under fellow River Plate academy graduate, Hernan Crespo.

His impressive performances as a lone defensive midfielder, playing an instrumental role in their Copa Sudamerica triumph, quickly caught the eye of Gallardo, who was keen to build his team around the Argentine.

Fernandez returned to River for the start of the 2021/22 season, where he took the country by storm.

From being deployed as a more conservative midfielder under Crespo, Fernandez was given more license to roam under Gallardo, notching eight goals and six assists in 19 games, forming a deadly partnership with Alvarez.

Together the pair lead River towards their 37th league title.

Like Alvarez, Qatar 2022 was Fernandez' first World Cup appearance.

He announced himself on the world stage in Argentina's second group game against Mexico - his stunning curling effort into the roof of the net sealed a vital three points for La Albiceleste.

After his impressive cameo against Mexico, the midfielder was handed a start against Poland - an opportunity he seized, assisting his ex-River teammate.

Deployed at the heart of Argentina's midfield trio, his intensity, vision, and relentless engine was integral to their ascendancy.

His imposing performances for Lionel Scaloni's side won him Young Player of the Tournament, making history as the first South American to achieve this feat.

Enzo Fernández. The first South American to be crowned FIFA’s Young Player of the Tournament. Notched up 118 touches, 77 successful passes and his 10 tackles became the most of any player in a WC final since Gennaro Gattuso in 2006. Numbers don’t lie and neither does his talent. pic.twitter.com/6zpNaRVU91 — VERSUS (@vsrsus) December 19, 2022

This prompted Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to go in all guns blazing for Fernandez, triggering his £106M release clause set by Benfica, making him the worlds most expensive midfielder.

The deal proved to be lucrative for River - they received a windfall of around £27M, due to the 25% sell-on clause included when the midfielder was sold to Benfica in June 2022 - eclipsing their previous record sale of Javier Sola to Barcelona in 2001 and is more than double than what they received from the sale of Alvarez to Manchester City.

Gonzalo Montiel

It would be impossible to talk about the influence of graduates from El Semilerro on Argentina's World Cup heroics without mentioning Montiel.

Montiel was tasked with taking the fourth and decisive penalty in the shootout against France, with the hopes of a nation falling solely on his shoulders.

The right back took a slow walk from the halfway line, grabbed the ball, and without taking a glance at Hugo Lloris, he calmly whipped the ball into the bottom-left corner, unleashing eternal jubilation for the new world champions in Doha, Buenos Aires, and across the rest of the globe.

He was the hero - the man who ended the 36-year wait for glory.

"No podia ser de otra manera sino sufrir" - it couldn't have happened without suffering exclaimed an emotional Andres Cantor, Argentine-American pundit.

Heartbreak and failure to clear the final hurdle had become all too familiar for the Argentine faithful. There was the 2014 World Cup Final, which saw multiple golden opportunity's squandered by the frontline, followed by a Mario Gotze dagger in the 113th minute.

Two years later, there was the penalty shootout defeat to Chile in the Copa America final, with Messi blazing his spot-kick over the bar.

With River Plate providing La Albiceleste with more talent than any other club, it was fitting that a graduate of El Semilerro would end the suffering, attaining the deserved poetic justice.

Who will be next to emerge from El Semilerro?

The conveyor belt of talent is showing no signs of slowing down.

Born in 2006, forward Claudio Echeverri is on the verge of breaking into the first team, after a series of impressive displays for River Plate reserves, scoring four goals in his last eight games.

He has earned the nickname 'El Diablito', the little devil, for his explosive pace, trickery, and his venomous striking of the ball.

El Diablito Claudio Echeverri pic.twitter.com/tD4jFUPing — quatrosete (@47quatrosete47) January 8, 2023

The Argentine recently signed his first professional contract, tying him down until 2025, with a £26M release clause inserted.

El Diablito is reportedly attracting interest from PSG, who have sent scouts to monitor his progress.

Echeverri is not the only one waiting in the wings - Ulises Gimenez is expected to join the first-team set up soon, with Santiago Simon already involved.

The future of the club is certainly in safe hands.

La Escuela de Futbol River Plate continues to thrive.