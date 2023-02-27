Bristol City vs Man City: FA Cup Preview, Fifth Round, 2023

Manchester City player Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Bernardo Silva (r) after scoring his goal during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg match between Bristol City and Manchester City at Ashton Gate on January 23, 2018 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bristol City and Manchester City last met in 2018, with Pep Guardiola's side prevailing 5-3 over two legs in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

But Tuesday night's hosts will come into this tie high on confidence, as they find themselves unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions; a run that stretches all the way back to Boxing Day.

So far in the FA Cup, they have beaten fellow Championship sides Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion to reach round five.

Man City, meanwhile, have already caused two significant casualties on their way to the last 16, eliminating both Chelsea and Arsenal from the competition.

And with the Blues still firmly in the running for the Premier League title and a place in the quarter-final of the Champions League, they know a win on Tuesday night will move them another step closer to the elusive treble.

. Team News

Bristol City

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson confirmed his side have no fresh injury concerns following their 1-0 league victory over Hull City on Saturday.

The Robins will however be without January signings Anis Mehmeti and Harry Cornick, who are cup-tied due to prior involvement in this year's competition.

Mehmeti appeared in the first round for previous side Wycombe Wanderers, whilst Cornick played in both the third and fourth rounds for old club Luton Town.

Man City

Once again, the fitness of John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bruyne was the main topic of conversation as Guardiola faced the media.

Guardiola suggested that Stones and Laporte would take part in training on Monday afternoon, whilst he added that De Bruyne was feeling ‘better’ as the Belgian continues to recover from an illness.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips was also touted for potential involvement in Tuesday’s game.

Phillips has struggled for consistent game time at the Etihad Stadium since his summer move from Leeds United, but did manage 35 minutes off the bench in the 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Asked if that could translate to a place in the starting 11 in midweek, Guardiola said: ‘’We’ll see tomorrow."

‘’Of course, we need him until the end of the season, because there are many games.

‘’But Rodri is so important.’’

. Likely Line-ups

Bristol City

O’Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Kalas, Pring; James, Williams; Sykes, Scott, Bell; Wells

Man City

Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Ake; Phillips, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Perrone, Palmer; Alvarez

. Key Players

Bristol City- Alex Scott

Tyler Morton (6)of Blackburn Rovers tackled by Alex Scott (7) of Bristol City (Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Aged just 19, the England youth international has already made himself an integral part of this Bristol City team, trailing only defender Zak Vyner when it comes to minutes played in the Championship this season.

The midfielder also tops the club’s assists charts, registering five in total.

Those performances have reportedly led to Premier League interest in the teenager, who is said to be valued at as much as £25 million.

Man City- Kevin De Bruyne

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

With the club still fighting for honours on three fronts, and subsequently facing a potentially packed schedule of fixtures, it is difficult to predict how many of City’s stars are likely to feature in Tuesday night’s game.

Should he be deemed free of his illness however, De Bruyne might be a decent bet for a starting spot, having not played in either of his side’s previous two matches.

The most effective and reliable creative outlet in this Manchester City side, and perhaps in world football, De Bruyne may be the key to unlocking what could prove to be a stubborn Bristol City defence.

. Match Details

Where is the game being played?

As aforementioned, this FA Cup fifth round tie is being hosted at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

It promises to be a special night under the lights in the south-west, with kick-off for this mouth-watering cup clash set for 8 PM GMT on Tuesday evening.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the game live, with the match being broadcast on ITV1.