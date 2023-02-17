The secret of versatility in Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton

Brighton fans will be disappointed with the nature of the loss against Fulham at the weekend, as Manor Solomon stole a totally unexpected win in the dying moments of a game; where Albion played well… as seemingly always!



Despite the scoreline, there are many reasons to be positive. After a sucker punch like this, it is easier for fans to only ‘see red’ and nothing but the final score. Albion created chances, a lot of them, and as long as they’re still doing that - there should be the same level of confidence heading into a busy end-of-the-season schedule. Pascal Gross was at the heart of the chances created, as well as Solly March.

Pascal Gross has been one of the bargains of the Premier League since signing in 2017. Many did not know what to expect, but ‘Der Keiser’ has become an Albion icon, and nothing short of their Premier League legend. Brighton signed Pascal Gross from Ingolstadt for around £1.5 million, Gross could well be getting older every year, but his footballing IQ is only getting wiser; as many players look to the German as a future coach, he is still one of the highest chance creators in the Premier League. Pascal Gross’ ability to read the game is second to none, and with only Kevin De Bruyne creating more chances since he signed for Brighton at the start of the 2017/18 season, let that one sink in just for a moment...

Brighton & Hove Albion's manager Roberto De Zerbi gestures during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Evergreen impact

Regardless, the notion remains that Pascal Gross has been significant for the club; but also very versatile in his duties on the pitch. Gross scored the first-ever Premier League goal for Brighton against West Brom, followed up with a swift brace after half-time, and instantly set the tone for his legacy at that very moment.

It could be argued that during the 18/19 season, he was not noticed as much, although a disappointing overall season is a difficult one to judge a player on.

During his time, Albion has seen Gross play: across the entirety of midfield, while also covering one of the most distances per 90 every week, as a winger, and at right-back... however, not only Albion fans, but the Albion head coach still does also not know where truly his best position is!

Perhaps Pascal Gross will always be known as the intelligent, free midfielder that creates chances, precision passes and excellent technique crosses, with even better longevity as a footballer... but Roberto De Zerbi believes there is even more to him than that.

Roberto De Zerbi's take...

VAVEL spoke to Roberto De Zerbi in the press conference prior to Fulham, and regarding Pascal Gross, he said:

“[He is] lovely. He understands everything... I think his father is a coach, and I think his future is to become a coach; because he understands everything. I think he is one of the smartest players that I have worked with in my career. He can play in midfield, right-back, winger... and his performances never change.”

The respect shown is clear to see, but De Zerbi described shortly after that the quality doesn’t just stop with Gross. The Italian explains:

“Yes Pascal Gross is always important, but I am very lucky because in this team, there are many very smart players. For me, it is easier to explain some tactical positions or change tactical positions. Dunk is the same, Webster the same, and Veltman can play centre-back and right-back... Pervis Estupiñan against Palace changed positions and played well. I am enjoying working with this group of players.”

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (L) embraces Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross (R) on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on January 14, 2023. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Out with the old...

Versatility became a benchmark during the time that Graham Potter was in charge. First truly seen with the introduction of Steven Alzate, and his intriguing will to play midfielders as wing-backs.

Similarly, De Zerbi is not fussed over set positions for players. He truly believes that if a player has enough quality, they can play anywhere – as seen in recent times and get final results to show for it too. Pervis Estupiñan has become an incredible inverted wing-back under De Zerbi. Since he has taken over, and noticeably in 2023, his assists tally has been racking up quickly. His job as an ‘inverted’ wing-back allows him to move into midfield, and play cutting passes through opponents, as seen particularly against Leicester City and Crystal Palace recently.

The re-introduction of Adam Webster alongside Lewis Dunk is a welcome one, too. Adam Webster is a player who has had a torrid time with injury problems, and just prior to sustaining a problem in February 2022, was on course for an England call-up from Gareth Southgate. De Zerbi’s squad is in good stead and feeling strong ahead of the exciting end to the Premier League season.