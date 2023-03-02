Brendan Rodgers insists that game with Southampton is not 'Must Win' for Leicester

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that this weekends Premier League fixture away at Southampton is not must win for the club.

After The Foxes crashed out of the Emirates FA Cup on Tuesday night at home to Blackburn Rovers, attention is now firmly fixed on securing their survival in the Premier League this season.

When Leicester hosted Southampton at the King Power Stadium back in August, Southampton came from a goal down to take all three points. The Foxes will be keen to ensure that the same does not happen in this game otherwise they will be dragged a lot closer to the relegation zone.

Brendan Rodgers has admitted he does realise that Saturday is a big game away at bottom of the league Southampton for his sides survival chances despite not calling it must win.

"It is a big game, you cannot hide from that," said Rodgers. "You cannot pretend it is not a big game and the players know that. You cannot hide away from it and say it is just another game.

"We are in a position that we do not want to be. We had one point after six games and we have had some good performances and some not so good.

"There are fourteen games left and we are three points above the line and if we concentrate on our performance and focus on that and bring intensity to the game and the quality we have then that will give us a chance to get points.

"I inherently believe by the end we will be fine, but you have to do your talking on the pitch.

"We have fourteen games where we have to rely on ourselves. This is a league where you can get punished and that has been where we have suffered."

James Maddison

Embed from Getty Images

The Northern Irish manager also gave an update on key player James Maddison ahead of this weekend's trip to Southampton. The English attacking midfielder is key to Brendan Rodger's side doing well and Leicester's record without him in the side is poor.

And Brendan Rodgers admitted what an important player Maddison was for the team and that he has been training and looking good ahead of this weekends fixture and 'should be fine.'

"He is a very important player for us, but it is about the team," said Rodgers. "He gives another dimension to the team it is clear to see.

"He is a fantastic player, not just in what he does but he makes other players better. He is very influential but it cannot just be about him. Other players have to step up and show their personality. It is not just his responsibility."

Brendan's opposite number

Embed from Getty Images

After Nathan Jones' short tenure as Southampton boss came to an end, The Saints have promoted Ruben Selles to First Team Manager for the rest of the season.

And after Wednesday night's disappointing defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town, he too will want a reaction from his side and Rodgers spoke about Southampton set up under Selles.

"They have gone back to basics a little bit more, with some of the more experienced players coming back in. They are a good group of players who work hard and when they are on their game they are a good side."

Managerial Style

After suffering from a disappointing spell in the last few games, Brendan was asked about his managerial style and the way he goes about dealing with his team. In particular, he was asked whether he is harsh on them.

"It is ok to be harsh at times, sometimes you need to do that to be clear. Management is about finding different ways to motivate your team."