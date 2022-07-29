Liverpool vs Manchester City: The Preview

A rivalry that is being compared to some of the fiercest, due to the immense talent at both Liverpool and Manchester City, guarantees a blockbuster match in any competition, assuring this traditional season opener will be no different.

The Community Shield may be perceived as a friendly to many, but the competitive nature instilled into the two teams by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp changes the matter significantly.

New faces and Legends departing

Since England’s top two last met, at Wembley in the FA Cup Semi-Final, there has been plenty of movement on the transfer front in both camps.

Sadio Mane, who has been an invaluable part of Liverpool’s rise during Jurgen Klopp’s reign, swapped Anfield for the Allianz Arena as he joined Bayern Munich for £35m.

Takumi Minamino and the beloved Divock Origi also moved on this summer, leaving space for the Reds’ to sign highly-rated Darwin Nunez for an initial £64m fee.

Klopp’s side have also strengthened their midfield options by signing Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, who netted at the Etihad Stadium earlier this year.

In the blue corner, the arrival of Erling Haaland has made many believe City will be that little bit more dangerous in front of goal as they eye up more silverware this season.

Haaland netted 29 times in 30 games last season despite missing a chunk of the season due to injury.

Kalvin Philips and Julian Alvarez have also joined the Premier League Champions as Pep Guardiola freshens his team up following the depatures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Olexandr Zinchenko.

Team News

Despite nearing full fitness, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Alisson will not feature against Manchester City on Saturday. Klopp has confirmed the Brazilian should be ready for their Premier League opener against Fulham.

Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kostas Tsimikas, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher are also out through injury.

Klopp has confirmed Adrian will start in net for the Reds on Saturday.

As for Manchester City, there are no confirmed absentees ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Last season’s antics

Once again, the Premier League turned into a two-horse race as Liverpool and City battled it out to the final whistle on the final matchday to decide who would be crowned Premier League Champions.

Five minutes of pure chaos at the Etihad claw back a two-goal deficit to defeat Aston Villa to snatch the title from Liverpool.

The battles were just as entertaining when both teams faced each other as both league games ended in a 2-2 draw, highlighting how similar in level these two monsters of World Football are.

The two sides met once more at Wembley in the FA Cup Semi-Final where Liverpool came out narrow winners in a 3-2 thriller.

As the curtain for the new season prepares to draw open, both teams will have eyes set on the same prizes, and you can count on it being another immense ride. Strap yourselves in, the season is back this weekend.

Where to watch?

This weekend’s community shield will be broadcasted on ITV.

Kick-off: 17:00 UK time