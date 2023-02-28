Leicester City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers: Rovers deserve their FA Cup shock against poor Leicester side

Goals from Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics helped create an FA Cup upset as Blackburn Rovers knocked out Premier League side Leicester City.

Rovers capitalised on sloppy play by their hosts to go two goals up at the King Power Stadium leading to loud boos from the home fans.

Their goals came in either half and both Dolan's and Szymodics goals came from Leicester City errors that they capitalised on.

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho got a goal back midway through the second half but Blackburn held on to progress through to the Quarter Finals and knock The Foxes out.

Story of the Match

Brendan Rodgers made six changes to his Leicester City side for this game which included a first start for full back Ricardo Pereira since rupturing his Achilles in a pre season friendly back in July.

The five players to survive from Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal were Wout Faes, local favourite Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes and Tete. With Rodgers keen to give minutes to squad players, but also keeping the core of the squad the same it shows Leicester are focussing on ensuring they don't get dragged further into a relegation battle as well as progress in the FA Cup.

After a 3-1 win away at QPR on Saturday, Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson made just three changes to his starting 11 with Tyler Morton, Harry Pickering and Ryan Hedges coming in to replace Callum Brittain, John Buckley and Sorba Thomas.

There were plenty of empty seats dotted around as the game began at the King Power Stadium and Blackburn showed from the off that they weren't afraid to attack their Premier League hosts.

But for the first 15 minutes it was all Leicester. The Foxes could have been 3-0 ahead inside the first quarter of an hour as Tete caused Blackburn numerous problems down the right.

It was only thanks to Blackburn keeper Aynsley Pears that they stayed in the game early on. An excellent double save from Tete and then the follow up from Praet were both dealt with before Pears parried away a shot from Jamie Vardy just a few minutes later.

Turning point - Leicester's promising start evaporates

But Leicester's good start seemed to evaporate around the quarter of an hour mark as sloppy errors started appearing and they kept losing the ball on the edge of their own penalty area.

In a sign of things to come, full back Luke Thomas was booked for preventing a counter attack after a Leicester attack came to nothing.

Blackburn were able to create a number of chances for both Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan by pouncing on sloppy play from Thomas and Daniel Amartey and goalkeeper Daniel Iverson did well to keep the scores level.

But just after the half hour mark, Amartey gave the ball away again as his loose pass was intercepted and Dolan picked up the ball and curled a shot in from just outside the box to give the Championship side the lead.

Embed from Getty Images

The half time break didn't help the hosts as they started the second half as poorly as they finished the first and again all their issues were of their own making.

Leicester could have been two down just two minutes into the second half as Boubakary Soumare lost the ball on the edge of the box but Hedges fires wide under no pressure.

But just a couple of minutes later the deficit was two. Thomas lost the ball on the half way line and Gallagher brought it forward. The ball fell kindly to Sammie Szmodics who made it 2-0 as boos rang out from the home fans.

Embed from Getty Images

Neither the goal or the boos from their own fans seemed to wake the hosts up and they will be embarrassed by their reaction to going two goals down.

Soon after the goal, Rodgers brought on striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Kristiansen for Thomas and Praet but it didn't stop Szmodics from having three excellent chances to make it 3-0 but a good save from Iverson prevented the first effort before two shots curled wide.

There was a glimmer of hope for The Foxes as they entered the final quarter of the match as serial FA Cup goalscorer Kelechi Iheanacho tapped home a cross from Barnes to halve the deficit.

Embed from Getty Images

The goal back gave the hosts fresh impetus and a spring in their step as they looked for an equalising goal.

Leicester threw everything they could forward and Rodgers gambled by introducing Patson Daka to give The Foxes three strikers up front but for all the pressure they created and the positions they got into, Leicester couldn't test Pears in the Blackburn goal often enough.

The closest Leicester came to an equaliser in the final 20 minutes was from a low curling shot from Iheanacho but the Blackburn keeper was more than capable of pushing it away before Daniel Amartey hit the post from a corner in injury time.

Despite the nervy end, Blackburn deserved their FA Cup upset and progress into the quarter finals.

Man of the Match - Sammie Szmodics

A number of Blackburn players could have taken the Player of the Match title in this game but midfielder Szmodics stood out.

He thoroughly deserved his goal and in truth could have had a hat trick at least. But he seemed to turn up everywhere for Blackburn in this game and was a real handful up against a Premier League defence

Embed from Getty Images