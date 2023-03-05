Manchester United 5-1 Leicester City: Russo scores perfect hat-trick to extend lead at top

LEIGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Alessia Russo of Manchester United Women celebrates scoring their third goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Leigh Sports Village on March 05, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Hat-trick hero Alessia Russo shines as league-leaders Manchester United cruise to a 5-1 victory over rock-bottom Leicester City to extend their lead at the top of the table and continue their unbeaten run.

Russo sparkled in the first 45 minutes as she bagged a 20-minute brace to take her tally up to seven for the season, with Leicester struggling to deal with Man United’s star striker.

Leicester struggled to control possession in the first half, only controlling 33% of the ball and not having too many clear-cut opportunities, with Hannah Cain looking the most likely to get Leicester back into the game.

The Foxes pulled one back at the start of the first half, with Remy Siemsen giving Leicester hope on her debut after signing for the East Midlands side in January.

That optimism quickly diminished when Russo restored the home side's two-goal lead and completed her hat-trick to take the game away from Leicester again.



Goals from Lucía García and Leah Galton took the game away from Leicester and secured all three points for the home side in a relatively straightforward home performance.

Story of the Match

Marc Skinner made two changes from his side’s resounding 5-0 win against Durham in the FA Cup, with Ella Toone and Russo replacing Vilde Bøe Risa and García.

Wille Kirk made three changes to the side that beat Liverpool last time out, bringing in January signing Siemsen, 17-year-old Jess Reavill, and Josie Green in her first appearance since November after recovering from injury.

Man United came into this fixture in fine form and sit top of the Women’s Super League. They are unbeaten in their last 12 in all competitions as they bid to win their first WSL trophy ever.

Their opponents sit rock bottom of the table but have found some form at an important stage in the season, with two wins in their last three league games against Brighton and Liverpool. A win today would have lifted them off the bottom of the table for the first time this season.

The opening ten minutes were largely dominated by the home side, with Leicester City struggling to get a foothold in the match and get out of their own half.

The first chance fell to Ella Toone as her prodded effort was saved brilliantly by the outstretched leg of Janina Leitzig to deny the English midfielder.

The Foxes had a rare foray forward as Cain charged upfield, but her cross found no one in the Man United box as the Red Devils cleared.

The table-toppers had their opening goal in the 15th minute after Leitzig had produced two superb stops to deny Man United - but Leicester could not clear, and Martha Thomas slipped the ball into Russo, who calmly slots home to score her sixth WSL goal of the season.



Despite Man United dominating the possession stats with 70% of the ball in the opening 30 minutes, Leicester had carved open a couple of opportunities, with Cain looking a threat and causing Maya Le Tissier problems down the left-hand side. This time the Welsh winger cuts in onto her right foot but slices her shot, and her effort was well wide.

The home side doubled their advantage, with Russo getting her second goal of the game. Ona Batlle stands a delightful cross to the back post where Russo was poised to head home into an empty net to put Man United in cruise control.

Kirk made one change to his side as he looked to find a way back into the game, replacing one 17-year-old for another, Reavill replaced by Mackenzie Smith.

The Foxes did have a route back early into the second half after debutant Siemsen curled into the far corner to finish off a brilliant Leicester move after Green picked her out with a ball over the top.

The league leaders were looking to restore their two-goal cushion, and Russo was looking for her hat-trick as she stung the gloves of Leitzig with a vicious volley. But from the resulting corner, Man United did restore their two-goal lead, and Russo did complete her hat-trick as she found herself unmarked at the back post to score her third. Leicester’s momentum had immediately been sucked out of them.

Man United had all but won the game as they scored their fourth of the afternoon with Galton swivelling and converting Russo’s flick down.



With Leicester committing players forward, gaps were beginning to develop in behind Leicester, with Hayley Ladd denied by Leitzig and Russo denied a fourth by the foot of the post.

Man United had a fifth when super sub García came in-field and picked her spot in the bottom right corner to rubber-stamp all three points for the Red Devils.

Player of the Match

Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

The 24-year-old was on fire today and caused the Leicester backline all sorts of problems with her off-the-ball movement.



The England international had a hand in four of Man United's five goals, scoring three and setting up Galton's goal, scoring a perfect hat-trick in the process.