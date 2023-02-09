Leicester vs Tottenham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 23, 2023

With the Premier League season having moved past the halfway stage, there is now more and more focus placed upon the league table, and the various subplots taking place within it.

From the fight for the title to the battle to stay up, there are plenty of intriguing aspects to this year's edition of English top-flight football, but one which has seemingly gone under the radar is that of the race for top four.

Granted, there is not the same amount of tension for a qualification place compared to a trophy, or the daunting prospect of dropping down to the Championship, but there is still a prize to be won in the form of Champions League football.

That there are just ten points between fourth and ninth - comprising six different teams, speaks of the competitiveness for such positions, with Tottenham Hotspur very much up there in that sense.

Meanwhile, Leicester City find themselves only three points off the relegation zone, though their form has picked up of late, something Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to continue on Saturday afternoon.

Team News

Leicester

The Foxes have been dealing with multiple longer-term injuries throughout this campaign, with the likes of James Justin and Ryan Bertrand slowly making their way back.

Wilfried Ndidi in training (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Wilfried Ndidi should be back this week after missing out for "personal reasons" last weekend against Aston Villa, whilst centre back Jonny Evans and midfielder Boubakary Soumare might also return.

Brendan Rodgers brought in three new players during the January transfer window, and after all three started last Saturday - with Tete even scoring on his debut - the trio look set to be included in the starting eleven again.

Tottenham

With Spurs boss Antonio Conte still recovering after gall bladder surgery, it will be his assistant Cristian Stellini taking charging once more from the sidelines, and he will have a number of selection issues to ponder.

Hugo Lloris picked up an injury against Man City (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

During the week it was confirmed that Hugo Lloris would be out for at least six weeks due to a knee ligament injury, meaning that backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster will likely step in between the sticks.

Also absent for Tottenham will be Cristian Romero, after the defender was sent off in the closing stages against Manchester City, giving him a one game ban in the process.

Likely Lineups

Leicester

Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi; Tete, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Tottenham

Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Key Players

Leicester - Tete

When Tete joined Leicester on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk late in the window, it was seen as a shrewd signing for the Foxes, who could help contribute to their goal of moving away from the relegation zone and into mid-table.

Barely a week after arriving at the club though, he has been part of one of the side's best performances of the season, as they won 4-2 away at Villa Park, with the winger even getting on the scoresheet on his debut.

Tete celebrates after his debut goal (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Leicester still clearly have problems defensively - scoring four every week is not a sustainable way to win football matches - but with the attacking talent he clearly possesses, Tete could prove an excellent addition in the months ahead.

Tottenham - Harry Kane

It is often too easy to point to Harry Kane as the player to look out for amongst a Spurs squad which has been inconsistent at times this season, but after his showing last Sunday, he is the only real choice.

His goal against Man City put him clear at the top of Tottenham's all-time goalscorers list, surpassing the late Jimmy Greaves as he notched his 267th goal for the club he made his debut for back in 2011.

A message of congratulations for Harry Kane at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

In addition, out of all the opponents he has faced in his carer, Leicester are the ones he has scored past the most, with 20 goals in just 19 games, meaning the Foxes will be fearing the worst when the teams kick off this weekend.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This match is at the King Power Stadium, the home of Leicester City.

What time is kick-off?

It is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 PM GMT on Saturday afternoon.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK will not be able to watch this one live due to the 3pm blackout rule, but highlights will be available soon after full time online.